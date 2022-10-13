Skip to main content

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lucy Liu's Funky Oscars After Party Gown

She knew all about camp before it became a Met Gala theme.
Lucy-Liu-great-outfit

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Nothing says the 2000s like cultural icon Lucy Liu, whose prolific career spans "Ally McBeal," "Charlie's Angels," "Sex and the City," "Kill Bill" and many memorable on-screen looks. Most of us remember her as O-Ren Ishii, a.k.a. Cottonmouth, in "Kill Bill," where she wore a snow white kimono in a duel to the death, but we also can't forget her as Alex Munday, rocking everything from skin-tight leather suits to glittering red evening gowns. She's been just as much of a style icon off camera, especially throughout the late '90s/early '00s. 

Take her ensemble for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2001: Already a household name by this point, the actor wore a pink and black paneled dress with a corsage-like wrist band, reminding us of prom. The mermaid silhouette gave Liu a feminine look that was tight around the waist, then flared out towards the bottom. The striped pattern, meanwhile, is reminiscent of a circus tent — campy, in the best way possible. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

She completed the look with a pair of subtle dangling silver earrings that matched the silver brooch on her dress strap and corsage, plus a small black clutch. Her makeup was kept to a minimum with pretty blush and glossy lips. 

Shop evening gowns inspired by Liu in the gallery below:

onarin-get-the-look
rodarte-get-the-look
wolf-and-badger
4
Gallery
4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Beyonce Knowles arrives at the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on February 27, 2005 in Hollywood, California.
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Beyoncé's Versace Moment at the 2005 Oscars

An all-time great black dress.

By Ana Colón
lucy-liu-white-dress-chicago-premiere-2002 copy
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lucy Liu in the Ideal White Satin Dress

This look is 20 years old but could've hit a runway yesterday.

By Tyler McCall
cameron diaz drew barrymore lucy liu style
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu in Summer Whites

Three different ways of doing sexy-but-sophisticated summer garb.

By Whitney Bauck
anne-hathaway-prada-2013-academy-awards-1
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Anne Hathaway's Underappreciated Oscars Dress

This look was perfect, actually!

By Tyler McCall