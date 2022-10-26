Skip to main content
Italian Brands and Viral Fashion Moments Dominate the Lyst Index Q3 2022 Report

Plus, consumers are prioritizing comfort when it comes to footwear.

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Every quarter, Lyst combs through data from its 200 million annual users — shopping behaviors, searches, product views, social media mentions, sales — to determine what the hottest brands and products of the moment are. The latest report comes post-fashion month, and the fashion tech company found that in Q3, Italian brands and viral moments reign supreme.

Gucci maintains its position in first place in the ranking of the "hottest fashion brands," followed by Prada, Valentino, Miu Miu, Fendi, Diesel and Versace, who all moved up within the top 10 slots from the previous quarter. Half of the overall list of 20 is comprised of Italian brands.

This comes after a buzzy Milan Fashion Week, where big shows and even bigger celebrities packed the heat. Gucci delivered shock value by sending 68 sets of identical twins down its "Twinsburg" runway. Meanwhile, Paris Hilton's appearance on the Versace runway resulted in a 2000% increase in searches for the brand. Dolce & Gabbana's collaboration with Kim Kardashian also helped boost its position, moving it up three spots. Bottega Veneta's runway — which featured a Kate Moss cameo — was highly lauded on social media. Under the creative lead of Matthieu Blazy (and thanks to a high demand for its Kalimera bag), the house claims the title of fastest-growing brand.

This season, attention-grabbing runways and viral moments top the Index.

Certain standout pieces also helped boost brand engagement in Q3 2022. For the first time since debuting five years ago, the Lyst Index's hottest product list isn't gendered. Katy Lubin, vice president of the brand and communications, told WWD: "Over the last few quarters, we've seen more and more that products were appearing in both lists at the same time... Shoppers are interested in the product…so it was getting less and less interesting to put out two lists of products where so many things were the same."

Among the most in-demand products was Prada's ubiquitous logo tank top, sported on the runway by Hunter Schafer; searches for the brand increased 44% this quarter. Sister brand Miu Miu also saw a boost, driven by a frenzied demand for its ballet flats, which generated a 1,100% spike in searches. Birkenstock's Boston clog makes its fifth Index appearance. The Adidas Samba is the only sneaker to make it onto the list, while Ugg's Tazz slippers and Gucci's horse bit loafers also make the cut. Without a heel in sight, comfortable footwear options take priority this season.

This quarter, Lyst introduces a new category — dubbed Breakout Brands— which highlights the up-and-coming names to watch in the fashion space. These are: Coperni, Jaded London and Chopowa Lowena. (Never forget Bella Hadid's spray-on dress at Coperni's latest show, which generated over 1 million mentions on TikTok.)

See the Lyst Index's full Q3 2022 rankings, below.

Hottest Fashion Brands of Q3 2022:

  1. Gucci
  2. Prada
  3. Valentino
  4. Balenciaga
  5. Miu Miu
  6. Dior
  7. Fendi
  8. Diesel
  9. Louis Vuitton
  10. Versace
  11. Bottega Veneta
  12. Dolce & Gabbana
  13. Saint Laurent
  14. Loewe
  15. Nike
  16. Jacquemus
  17. Moncler
  18. Adidas
  19. Burberry
  20. Off-White

Hottest Fashion Products of Q3 2022:

  1. Miu Miu ballet flats
  2. Birkenstock Boston clog
  3. Prada logo tank top
  4. Ugg Taz slipper
  5. Adidas Samba sneaker
  6. Diesel B-1DR belt
  7. Patagonia Better Sweater fleece
  8. Gucci 1953 horsebit leather loafer
  9. Valentino Garavani mini one stud bag
  10. Balenciaga Swift oval sunglasses

