Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Women@Spotify Talk Edition

The Duchess of Sussex wore a graphic T-shirt with the phrase "Women, Life, Freedom" in Farsi on it.

Joining as a guest speaker for Spotify's employee resource group Women@Spotify on Tuesday, Meghan Markle dedicated conversation and attention to the women of Iran.

Since the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini — who died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly incorrectly wearing a hijab — women and young girls in Iran have been protesting against the state's oppressive laws. During her talk at Spotify, Markle praised the bravery and courage of the protesters in the face of live rounds, internet blackouts and tear gas. Her outfit spoke, too: The Duchess wore a graphic T-shirt with the phrase "Women, Life, Freedom" in Farsi on it (which the site Meghan's Fashion attributes to an Etsy vendor), styled with structured Valentino pants.

Mandana Dayani, the Iran-born attorney who co-founded I am a voter and currently serves as the president of Archewell, posted a photo with Markle and Ashley Momtaheni from the event to Instagram, writing: "I am so grateful to work with incredible women like Meghan and my fellow Iranian colleague and friend, Ashley Momtaheni, as we continue to highlight the bravery and courage of the women and young girls on the frontlines of one of the most important feminist movements of our lives."

"As an Iranian woman who fled her home country in pursuit of these very freedoms," Dayani continued, "I could not have been more grateful for how [Markle] chooses, again and again, to advocate for women around the world. Proud day at Archewell, and especially for me and Ashley Momtaheni."

