Must Read: Michaela Coel Covers November 'Vogue,' Jared Leto to Play Karl Lagerfeld in Biopic

Michaela Coel is the November cover star of Vogue

The "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" super warrior star graces the latest cover of American Vogue. The shoot took place in Ghana, Coel's ancestral home, and was the actor's first time visiting the country. Coel discusses the impact the "Black Panther" franchise has had on representation in mainstream film with Chioma Nnadi, saying, "I think for a lot of people it was the first time we'd seen some sort of representation on a very mainstream platform about the magic of Africa, the magic of the people, our ancestors. Coming here, you do feel something magical." {Vogue}

Jared Leto to play Karl Lagerfeld in upcoming biopic

Jared Leto has partnered with the Karl Lagerfeld house to produce and star in a biopic about the late designer's life. In an interview with WWD, Leto says the first time he met Lagerfeld he said, "You know, one day I have to play you in a movie," to which the designer responded, "Only you, darling, only you." The production timeline is still unclear, and the exact plot line has not been revealed. However, a press release from the Karl Lagerfeld company says the film will explore "key relationships in Karl Lagerfeld's life told through an unpredictable lens, much like the man himself." {WWD}

Photo: Courtesy of Boy Smells

Boy Smells announces new hand washes and lotions category

The best-selling candle company is delving into hand washes and lotions, inspired by the scents of their most popular candles. The line is vegan and cruelty-free and comes in vessels made of recyclable glass. The three initial, active scents to be released will be Petalia (rose, sandalwood), Cannabish (grapefruit, patchouli) and Fantôme (amber, gardenia). Each hand wash and lotion are available now between $38 and $44 on BoySmells.com and in select retailers. {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Pacsun

Pacsun releases exclusive capsule in collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art

The specialty retailer and the celebrated New York City museum are collaborating for the release of The Study of Fine Arts: Highlights from The Met Reimagined by Pacsun. The fall collection draws inspiration from floral and landscape paintings from the late 19th century found in The Met. The 30 pieces include sweatsuits, t-shirts, hats, socks and more, priced from $14-80. "The arts continue to be important to our consumers and community, and partnering with such an iconic museum that has resonance in the fashion world, felt like a natural collaboration for us," said Brieane (Brie) Olson, President of Pacsun, in a statement. The collection is available to shop now at Pacsun.com and at select Pacsun stores. {Fashionista inbox}

Prada launches debut fine jewelry collection

The luxury fashion house is releasing its first fine jewelry collection, Eternal Gold. The pieces are crafted using recycled gold derived from industrial and post-consumer metal. There are 48 pieces available to shop within the collection, with some made to order. Timothy Iwata, Prada's jewelry director, explains the brand's approach to the launch in a statement saying, "We love tackling this philosophical topic of: What is timelessness? It doesn’t have to be just old-fashioned." {Fashionista inbox}

Cece Vu steps down as TikTok's lead of fashion and beauty partnerships

In a post to her Instagram, the lead of fashion and beauty partnerships at TikTok, Cece Vu, announced her departure from the social media platform. In the video, Vu says, "the best front-row seat I got is actually on this rocket ship called TikTok. I feel so thankful that I got to work on truly groundbreaking projects alongside some of the smartest people I've ever met, learning from the best in [the] space and getting a chance to work with [the] kindest souls that I called 'family.'" {@tamtamvu/Instagram}

