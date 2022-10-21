Michele Marie PR Los Angeles Is Hiring A Showroom Coordinator

A full-service bi-coastal public relations agency, Michele Marie PR offers an innovative approach to editorial, celebrity/influencer and event PR across fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle categories. Female Founded and entering our 15th year in business averaging double digit growth each year, MMPR prides itself in making our “teamwork make the dreamwork” in our thriving, fast paced, results driven work environment. We are looking for a qualified candidate in LOS ANGELES to join our public relations team as a Showroom Coordinator. Candidates must currently live in Los Angeles and have a car. Looking for a flexible individual with the skill-set to assist a busy showroom.



Requirements include:

● Knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Power Point, Excel)

● Experience using Cision, Fashion GPS and Mayvien is a plus, but is not required

● Well-rounded on social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc.)

● Must be detailed oriented, have strong organizational skills to ensure showroom is organized and maintained, including maintaining seasonal inventory for a variety of clients and manage incoming and outgoing samples, overseeing functionality of showroom including vendors and office protocol

● Researching digital influencers for potential partnerships

● Eager to work in a very fast-paced fashion industry

● Must be proactive, a go-getter, and solutions-oriented

● This is a full time in person position Monday-Friday



MMPR offers competitive salaries, Medical, Vision and Dental benefits, Half Day Fridays, 3 weeks paid vacations, WFH days and paid PTO



Please send resumes to jobs@michelemariepr.com with the subject line: LA Showroom Coordinator.



@michelemariepr