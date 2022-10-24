MORGAN LANE SHOPPING EVENT AND SAMPLE SALE, Oct. 26th - 30th, NYC

5 Gallery 5 Images

Dates: Wednesday, October 26th- Sunday, October 30th



Times:

October 26 10 AM- 7 PM

October 27 10 AM- 7 PM

October 28 10 AM- 7 PM

October 29 10 AM- 7 PM

October 30 11 AM- 5 PM



Address:

251 Elizabeth Street

New York, NY 10012



Entry- Free



Bridal Parties- contact info@morgan-lane.com to coordinate a personal shopping experience and customization



Payment Methods Accepted- Credit Card, Apple Pay, Venmo, Cash



MORGAN LANE

Morgan Lane is the go-to brand for luxury sleepwear that you can also wear out! Founded by designer Morgan Curtis in 2014, Morgan Lane has become known for exquisite details, unique silhouettes, and custom painted prints by Morgan herself. Morgan Lane is carried at top retailers worldwide including Net-A-Porter, Harrods, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman and more. Morgan Lane has been seen on celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian and Selena Gomez.



Bringing to the event-

SAMPLE SALE + New Fall Collection Silky Sleepwear, Airy Cotton Pajamas, Luxe Robes, Unisex Tommy Sets, and Bridal “Getting Ready” Items along with Eyemasks and other Accessories.



Special Offer:

We are creating a space for Brides and their gals to customize their pajamas with Embroidery, Feathers and More!



Prices

Sample Sale Pricing ranges from $15 Kidswear, $25 Cotton Items, $40 Silky Items – 80% off!



New Collection Pricing ranges from $98-$398



COZYLAND

Cozyland by Morgan Lane, is the new sister brand of Morgan Lane, just launched last year! Cozyland is cloud-soft clothing you can live, work and dream in using organic pima cotton from Peru. Cozyland offers heavenly pajama sets for women, children, babies and even dads! Because for us, it feels good to feel good. Made for you and your loved ones, everyone is welcome.



Bringing to the event-

New Fall Collection Women’s Sleepwear, Nightshirts, Robes, and Tees plus Kids/baby Pajamas and Onesies



Sample Sale Pajamas, Kidswear, Baby, and Men’s plus Sweatshirts and Sweatpants



Prices

New Collection Pricing ranges from $55-$170

Sample Sale Pricing ranges from $20 Kidswear, $35-50 Adults Pajamas and Lounge



LILYEVE

LilyEve creates unique garments made from up-cycled & vintage fabrics.



Lily (25) and Michel (88) make a formidable pair. Together they cut, design, sew, source, chat, create…all day every day from their workshop. Michel’s background in couture, paired with Lily’s eye for design, combine to create their pieces known for unique style and discerning details.



LilyEve is a proudly sustainable brand with people and planet at the core of every decision made. You can now find LilyEve pieces in boutiques across the US, including Bergdorf Goodman, The Webster, CLIC, Over The Moon & Fred Segal.



Bringing to the event-

We will be bringing to the event a wide selection from our limited editions, cabana collection and our newly sought-after blanket series.



Cabana collection has a range of bucket hats, shorts and pants



Prices

Limited edition jackets are priced at $2,300 made from up-cycled designer towels, blanket series jackets are priced at $3,250 - made from up-cycled designer blankets. Cabana collection prices range from $125 - $550



COLLINS FINE JEWELRY

Made entirely from recycled gold and lab grown diamonds, Collins Fine Jewelry is committed to environmentally-friendly practices without sacrificing luxurious style. Designed and run by Mother and Daughter, our jewelry is made from the world’s most durable materials to be worn and loved every day.



Solid Recycled Gold Earrings: Starting $200

Solid Recycled Gold Earring Charms: Starting $150

Solid Recycled Gold Necklaces: Starting $550

Solid Recycled Gold Rings: Starting $400