Must Read: Morphe's Celebrity-Partnerships Model Failed, Phoebe Bridgers Covers 'Teen Vogue'

Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Morphe bet big on celebrity and influencer beauty — and, well, it failed

Hold onto your palettes. Morphe bet big on celebrity beauty, focusing on collaborations with influencers like James Charles and Emma Chamberlain, but now the brand faces major uncertainty ahead. Forma Brands, the incubator behind Morphe, may need to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as some speculate the company is $600-$700 million in debt. Business of Fashion explores how the cosmetic brand's tough competition and "troubled attempts to launch new makeup and skin care lines around influencers and pop stars" may lead to the demise of Morphe. {Business of Fashion}

Phoebe Bridgers covers Teen Vogue

In honor of using her platform to speak out against injustice, Phoebe Bridgers is Teen Vogue's October cover star, styled by Savannah White and photographed by Chloe Horseman for the sh. The musician has been vocal about issues including abortion rights and LGBTQ+ legislation. For the cover story, she spoke with Teen Vogue's News & Politics Editor Lexi McMenamin on misogyny in the music industry, abortion advocacy and more. "I think that there's been this falsehood — and I think queer people are included in this — of having to be the perfect victim, or the perfect survivor, or the perfect representation for your marginalized community. If Amber Heard exhibited any neurotic behavior, it was held against her. Then Johnny Depp, out of his mouth, admitted some of the most violent, crazy shit in court, and it's somehow like, people aren't surprised?" Bridgers said. {Teen Vogue}

Town & Country drops Philanthropy Issue

In its ninth annual Philanthropy Issue, Town & Country highlights a wide portfolio of stars including entertainers, business tycoons, thought leaders and activists looking to reshape the political landscape. Cover stars include Steph and Ayesha Curry, Questlove, Jennifer Garner and others. Each cover star is highly involved in a philanthropic endeavor, whether it's Questlove at New York City's Food and Finance High School or Garner with Save the Children. {Town & Country}

Watch Ina Garten and Schiaparelli Creative Director Daniel Roseberry make risotto

Making his childhood dreams come true, Schiaparelli Creative Director Daniel Roseberry made risotto with "Barefoot Contessa" host Ina Garten. In a darling video, the two find a shortcut to a tasty meal while reminiscing on their histories. {New York Times}

