Skip to main content
6 Fall Nail Color Trends to Liven Up Your Seasonal Manicure

6 Fall Nail Color Trends to Liven Up Your Seasonal Manicure

A vibrant smorgasbord featuring creamy chocolate milk, punchy green apple and wine-soaked burgundy.

Photo: Imaxtree

A vibrant smorgasbord featuring creamy chocolate milk, punchy green apple and wine-soaked burgundy.

The notion of season-specific nail color rules is, like most beauty "rules," outdated, best ignored and probably somehow a result of the patriarchy. When it comes to manicures, the only "rule" worth paying attention to is simple: You do you. But that doesn't mean you can't also embrace trends or lean into hues that feel particularly festive for certain times of year.

This fall, the color story is of the "anything goes" variety. "We're seeing a lot of '70s-inspired Earth tones and neutrals," says Jin Soon Choi, nail expert and the founder of Jin Soon Hand & Foot Spa in New York City. From muted, dusty pastels to stone grays, Choi considers these "perfect shades that are subtle and effective," but also "cool, moody and edgy."

Olive green is also among the "most-wanted" nail polish shades for autumn, per Choi. In fact, "edible" and imbibe-able tones in general are having a moment: We're also going to see a whole lot of wine-soaked burgundy, punchy green apple and creamy chocolate milk. 

As for other nail trends worth taking for a spin, Choi points to French tips as the standout look of the season; for a less expected take on it, try using any combination of the color trends for a nontraditional French. 

In the galleries below, we've highlighted six nail color trends to try out this fall — plus a whole bunch of different polishes to help you do it.

Chocolate Milk (shown above)

pear-nova-michelle-our-mama
color-dept-nail-polish-making-me-cocoa
essie-off-the-grid
5
Gallery
5 Images

Olive Green

olive green nails
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

opi-infinite-shine-olive-for-green
cirque-colors-olive-jelly
dazzle-dry-waltz-with-me
6
Gallery
6 Images

Burgundy

burgundy-nails
people-of-color-ruby
j-hannah-nail-tint-gamay
nailberry-le-temps-des-cerises-deep-red-burgundy
5
Gallery
5 Images

Dusty Pastels

Dusty Pastel Nails
2603678
pear-nova-feelin-my-tiger-stripes
glosslab-of-stone
5
Gallery
5 Images

Lavender

Lavender nails
tenoverten-nail-polish-prince
emilie-heathe-emma-nail-polish
people of color nail polish amethyst
5
Gallery
5 Images

Green Apple 

Lime nails
sally-hansen-wet-my-thistle
cnd-vinylux-crisp-green
essie-expressie-we-dont-mesh
4
Gallery
4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

winter nail polishes promo
Beauty

33 Trendy, Mood-Boosting Nail Colors to Wear This Winter

By Stephanie Saltzman
fall nails promo
Beauty

14 Fresh, Unexpected Nail Colors to Try for Fall

Change things up from your basic, moody autumn shades.

By Stephanie Saltzman
hailey-bieber-glazed-donut-nails-promo
Beauty

Get Hailey Bieber's Viral 'Glazed Donut' Nails Without Professional Chrome Powder

DIY *the* manicure of the summer at home.

By Stephanie Saltzman
spring-nails-promo
Beauty

23 Nail Polishes To Wear and Love This Spring

Come on, get happy!

By Karina Hoshikawa