Negri Firman Is Hiring A Digital Communications Manager In New York, NY

Negri Firman is seeking a Digital Communications Manager to join its New York division, working across fashion and lifestyle clients.



The candidate will have a genuine passion for Digital Communications and Influencer Marketing, KOL and celebrities, public relations and communications, fashion, luxury, and lifestyle. The candidate will also have impeccable client liaison skills, strong written communication skills, creativity, organization and time management, and an established understanding of the fashion, luxury and lifestyle industry.



The Digital Communications Manager role will include being responsible for identifying, cultivating, and developing relationships with US-based influencers, KOL, celebrities, and content creators while facilitating the planning and execution of influencer marketing campaigns as well as organic Digital communications activities. This position will oversee experiences and gifting protocols, ideate gifting tools and creative activations, track, and measure performance, managing budgets and timelines.



Responsibilities

· Identify, cultivate, and develop relationships with US-based influencers, KOL and VIP , talent managers, and celebrity stylists.

· Maintain current clients and brands relationships.

· Facilitate the planning and execution of influencer paid and earned campaigns as a liaison between influencers/ KOL/ VIP and brand partners.

· Ensure that influencer strategies and targets are aligned with brand strategy.

· Ideate and organize experiences and creative activations

· Manage gifting protocols, product orders, and shipments to influencers. Ideate gifting ideas and seasonal packaging for seeding.

· Track, monitor, and measure performance against KPIs.

· Manage relationship with agents, fees negotiation and agreements.

· Manage influencer content distribution, budgets and timelines.



Some of What You’ll Need:

· 3-5 years of experience working with influencers, KOL, and celebrities

· Well-organized and detail oriented.

· Experience and knowledge of paid social channels from budgeting, execution, and strategy.

· Experienced in social media using different social channels such as Weibo, WeChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

· Experience working with luxury, fashion and lifestyle.

· Knowledgeable in MS Office.

· Excellent at maintaining internal and external relationships.

· Strong time management skills.

· Strong negotiation skills and experience in contracts/ terms.

· Finger to the pulse on art, fashion, and culture.



To Apply: Please send your resume to Chris at c.constable@negrifirman.com, subject line Digital Communications Manager.



