Neiman Marcus' 2022 Fantasy Gifts Include a $3.2 Million Tiara-Necklace, a $65K Fragrance Experience and a Barbiecore Maserati

A staple of the holiday season since 1959, Neiman Marcus' fantasy gifts are famously fanciful and exorbitantly priced — think a $20 million submarine (2000), a $10 million racing stable (2008), a $7.1 million solar yacht (2018).

Released as part of its "Christmas Book," they'll often tie into a theme the retailer's pushing for the season. For 2022, it's "Make the Moment," which builds on the retailer's "Live Your Luxury" fall campaign and the decades-long trend of emphasizing the experiential in the fantasy gifts, whether that means offering a private Elton John concert (2005, $1.5 million) or a weekend in Hollywood culminating in tickets to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party (2014, $425,000).

Neiman Marcus' 2022 holiday campaign is titled "Make the Moment." Photo: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

"We start [on the 'Christmas Book'] several months out, just like any kind of editorial content or anything that we really want to make sure we're setting the right tone [with]," Jodi Kahn, VP of Luxury Fashion at Neiman Marcus, tells Fashionista. "It definitely puts you in the mood for the holidays. You're almost visualizing yourself in these moments throughout the book — celebrating with your friends and family, buying special gifts."

The fantasy gifts aren't all just extravagant for extravagance's sake: There'll often be a charitable component, with part of the proceeds going to a different organization. (In the case of the Elton John concert, the money went to the Elton John AIDS Foundation; $400,000 from the Oscars weekend package benefitted the Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation.)

"They've really evolved into the phenomenon that they are today. Many of them are super over the top, but many of them are also rooted in the values of our company," Kahn says. The evolution of the fantasy gifts, to Kahn, reflects "Neiman Marcus' ability to really revolutionize luxury experiences," many of which are the result of the retailer's industry relationships.

Eight fantasy gifts are on offer for 2022 (detailed further below), five of which are experiences: There's the opportunity to collaborate with Jim Marvin on your home's holiday decorations, to play basketball two-on-two with the Pippens, to spend a weekend in Napa with Hestan and Thomas Keller, to create a custom fragrance in Paris with Francis Kurkdjian and to learn polo in Aspen from Nacho Figueras and Melissa Ganzi. There's also a rare convertible Cartier piece that's never been on the market, a custom backyard mini golf course and a Barbie-fied Maserati.

A Cartier piece dating to 1935 can be worn as a tiara or as a necklace — for $3.2 million. Photo: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

This year's gifts will benefit a host of organizations, including the Heart of Neiman Marcus, the Chi Prep Academy, the Keller Restaurant Relief Fund, the Boys and Girls Club of America, the Boys and Girls Club Wellington and the Barbie Dream Gap Project.

"When we're in the initial brainstorming phase, we really try to put ourselves in our customer's shoes. We want them to be living this very luxurious lifestyle, to be living their luxury — what would appeal to them is what we always think about," Kahn says of what goes into the fantasy gifts every year. "Aspen may be a place our clients are going to quite frequently, but participation in private polo lessons is something that they're not getting to do. A trip to Napa Valley might be something more common to them, but cooking lessons with chef Thomas Keller is something they're not doing every day."

Beyond the fantasy gifts, Neiman Marcus' 100-page Christmas Book has plenty of other luxurious propositions for the holiday season — including a collaboration between Judith Leiber and the Kardashian-Jenners, for which Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie designed their own rhinestone-encrusted handbags that will be sold exclusively at Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.

Learn more about the 2022 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts — or "moments" — below. Oh, and if you're interested in purchasing one, you can go to neimanmarcus.com/fantasygifts or call 1-877-966-4438 for details.

"A Regal Moment" Photo: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus This convertible Cartier design can be worn as a necklace or a tiara. Dated to 1935, Neiman Marcus says the art deco-style piece was acquired in Italy a while back and has never gone on the market. It boasts 520 single-cut diamonds of approximately 42.15 carats, 92 baguette diamonds of approximately 8.03 carats and a 1.05-carat collet-set, half-moon-shaped diamond at the peak of the tiara. Price: $3.2 million; Neiman Marcus to donate $160,000 to the Heart of Neiman Marcus foundation. "A Festive Moment" Photo: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus Famed decorator Jim Marvin will deck your home for the holidays in an "All Through the House" theme featuring his signature trees, garlands, wreaths and tabletop decorations. The price of the fantasy gift includes a trip to Marvin's showroom to meet with him and Neiman Marcus buyer Kim McCarthy and hash out the details, plus the five-day installation. It'll also cover a private meal for eight guests, prepared by a Neiman Marcus executive chef. Price: $190,000; Neiman Marcus to donate $10,000 to the Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation. "An All-Star Moment" Photo: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus Go 2-on-2 against Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen and his Laker son, Scotty Pippen Jr., then grab dinner with them in L.A. You'll also get an autographed copy of Pippen senior's book, "Unguarded," and a tasting of his bourbon, Digits, with him. Price: $333,333; Scottie Pippen to donate his proceeds — $278,000 — to the Chi Prep Academy. "A Connoisseur Moment" Photo: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus Neiman Marcus and indoor appliance brand Hestan put together a weekend for four that includes a private cooking class at the Culinary Institute of America with Thomas Keller (of The French Laundry, Per Se, Bouchon and more), as well as a game of golf with him and Hestan Chairman, CEO and Founder Stanley Cheng at the Silverado Golf Course. The three-night getaway at Napa's Auberge du Soleil also includes a Meritage Couple Treatment at the spa, a wine tasting at the Hestan Tasting Salon, a caviar tasting at the Ova Regiis Caviar and Champagne Lounge and a meal in the Board Room at the Michelin-starred French Laundry for the group. The buyer will also get a Hestan Copper Bond cookware set, curated wine country gift box and a wine club membership. Price: $175,000; Hestan to donate $10,000 to the Keller Restaurant Relief Fund. "A Sweet Moment" Photo: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus The team at the Sweet Tooth Hotel — an immersive art space in Neiman Marcus' own Dallas, Texas — will build a space-themed mini golf course in your backyard, complete with "whimsical sculptures customized to your unique space," per a press release. The shipping and installation are covered, as are 20 custom putters and 20 custom golf balls. Price: $200,000; Neiman Marcus to donate $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of America. "A Bespoke Moment" Photo: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus See Paris through the eyes of French perfumer Francis Kurkdjian — and get your own custom fragrance from his namesake company, right from the source. You'll stay three nights at the Hotel Cheval Blanc, meet with Kurkdjian in person (and get up to three "exchanges via video conference" after the fact), get dinner with him at a restaurant of his choosing, tour a museum privately with Sophia Gonzalez then visit the Leather L'Atelier Renard. Afterwards, you'll receive your personalized scent, delivered to you first in two 70ml bottles, two 35ml bottles and two 200ml; a year later, you'll get a second shipment. Price: $65,000; Neiman Marcus to donate $5,000 to the Heart of Neiman Marcus foundation. "An Equestrian Moment" Photo: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus Spend two nights in Aspen (at the St. Regis, no less) filled with polo: The itinerary includes lessons with Nacho Figueras (who will also sign a jersey for you) and Melissa Ganzi, tickets to a match at an exclusive Neiman Marcus tent for you and up to 11 guests, an Assado dinner prepared by Agustin Mallmann and a photo session with players and horses in exclusively branded team gear. You'll also get custom Casablanca jerseys. Price: $295,000; Aspen Valley Polo Club to donate $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club Wellington – Neil S. Hirsch Family Club. "A Dream Moment" Photo: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus Neiman Marcus has an exclusive version of Maserati's brand-new Grecale Trofeo SUV in a Barbie pink colorway — the result of a collaboration with Mattel. There are only three in the world, and this is the only model available for purchase in the U.S. (It's also the only one with Neiman Marcus-branded finishes.) Price: $330,000; Mattel to donate 10% of the sales price of the Barbie x Maserati Grecale Trofeo SUV to the Barbie Dream Gap Project's GoFundMe through March 31, 2023.

