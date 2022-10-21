8 New Bridal Launches That'll Spice Up Your Wedding Wardrobe

From the Great Wedding Boom of 2022 to this month's New York Bridal Fashion Week, there's a lot of newness in the bridal market. In addition to a slew of fresh trends (which you can read about here), we've encountered a number of original wedding-wardrobe concepts, forays into the category from fashion and celebrity-beloved designers, as well as the much-awaited return of a familiar name.

Ahead, discover eight fresh, unique and perhaps unexpected ways to personalize your big day (or week), from made-to-order separates to an entire beach wedding wardrobe to a lace-paneled blindfold you'd definitely wear again.

Bhldn x Carly Cushnie

8 Gallery 8 Images

To launch her namesake bridal collection in 2019, Carly Cushnie interpreted her celebrity (and Michelle Obama)-beloved minimalist aesthetic, with its architectural lines, dramatic draping and body-celebrating details, from the ready-to-wear runway. She quietly shuttered that line in 2020, but rejoice! Cushnie returns with a capsule collaboration with Bhldn launching on Oct. 17.

"My DNA is always there, in essence," Cushnie said at a dinner earlier this month celebrating the launch.

The tight assortment offers a look for the full spectrum of celebratory needs, from ceremony gowns (like a one-shoulder, slash-front dress and a voluminous bubble column style) to dancing-ready wares (a delicately-pleated, side-cut-out mini and a flared trouser pantsuit with a romantic puff-shoulder). A pleated, empire-waist tea-length dress, in sleek black and a sumptuous "latte" hue, speaks to the contemporary client, attendants and important family members.

"I tried to create something that's modern but timeless, and that's not trend-driven," said Cushnie.

Price range: From $398 to $1,400; sizes run from 0 to 18.

More details here.

Bridal by Eloquii

28 Gallery 28 Images

After discovering that "white dress" was the top search term on the Eloquii e-commerce site over the pandemic (and hearing an enthusiastic "outcry" from loyal clients), the size-inclusive brand has officially launched a wealth of bridal offerings.

"It's really just being fashion first — making sure that we have a really big range of versatile pieces for this customer — and mostly putting the focus on the bride," said Yesenia Torres, Eloquii's creative director, at a press preview in September.

The comprehensive collection of 50+ separates and dresses runs the gamut in terms of style preferences and event needs. Highlights include the prettiest pink, tulle, ruffled, off-the-shoulder gown; a high-low bubble dress; a glittering illusion-topped jumpsuit with a coordinating bralett; and a chiffon-draped corset. ("We didn't really skimp on the details," said Torres.)

Torres also emphasized that the accessibly-priced line boasts meticulous construction and thoughtful elements: "The interiors of the gowns have power mesh, boning and adjustability. We left extra fabric in lengths, so that [the dresses] can be tailored to your body." Sizes run from 14 to 28.

Price range: Starting at $49 for separates, $89 for dresses and $299 for formal gowns.

More details here.

Cheval Wedding Shoes

10 Gallery 10 Images

Earlier this year, the designer formerly known as Hayley Paige lost the rights to her own name and namesake bridal line in a legal battle with its owner, JLM Couture. Now she's introduced a wedding shoe collection under the name Cheval.

(As for the new nomenclature, she explained to People that a brainstorm sesh with business mentors, friends and family culminated in the French word for "horse": "Thank you for helping me 'giddy-up and go,'" said former "Say Yes to the Dress" star.)

"I want this collection to feel imaginative, nostalgic, and resilient," Cheval, the person, writes Fashionista in an email. "When I was going through the process of having to change my name and the way I identify myself publicly, I leaned into memories that reminded me of who I am at the core and all that I've had the privilege of 'growing through.' The creative process required revisiting some of my favorite textural elements and periods of time that gave light to the present. These shoes carry a real sense of bravery in moving forward with who we are, what we've been through, and where we are on our way to."

Cheval's debut line offers a wide range of styles and heel heights, for all comfort and tastes. It also speaks to the differing vibes of venues and events: There are crystal-embellished white sneakers, sky-high and black satin platform Mary Janes, glitter-encrusted ankle boots and much more. Clients can shop the line in person during a holiday season pop-up at South Street Seaport in New York City.

Price range: From $95 to $425.

More details here.

Kiki De Montparnasse Bridal

8 Gallery 8 Images

New York-based, Paris-inspired lingerie brand Kiki de Montparnasse jumps onto the bridal scene — not just with its signature sexy lingerie (accented with wedding-ready ruffles and luxurious beading), sultry slip dresses you could wear out-of-the-bedroom and adorable pajama sets: There are also inventive accessories one might need for the celebration and beyond, like a lace-beaded blindfold, a sassy rhinestone-embellished leather riding crop and bondage-inspired jewelry (think a beaded harness and a pearl-encrusted cock ring).

"The pandemic changed wedding culture forever, forcing couples to become more experimental when planning their big day — so naturally, we wanted to design a one-stop shop that would allow them to continue along these creative lines into the night," said Kiki de Montparnasse President Stephanie Inzalaco, in a statement.

The collection helps the betrothed feel "empowered, sensual and confident during one of the most important occasions and sexual escapades" of their lives, according to the brand.

Price range: From $150 to $500+.

More details here.

La Chenille

A look from the La Chenille Fall 2022 collection. Photo: Courtesy of La Chenille

Parsons alum and start-up vet Demi Raquel Thomas pinpointed a blank space — or opportunity, rather — in the bridal market: all things beach and destination weddings.

"As I started developing the business plans and the initial sketches, I realized that this was more than a bridal — or even swimwear — line," she writes over email. "La Chenille is a lifestyle brand meant to bring the same energy brought within traditional bridal boutiques to the entire bridal process."

Thomas lists off occasions requiring a celebratory, self-expressive, occasion or locale-appropriate pieces: bachelorette parties, elopements and honeymoons. Her "elevated beach wedding" line, all of which is hand-washable, offers maillots and bikinis with satin and tulle ruffling, iridescent beading and floral-embellishments, as well as detachable (and water-resistant) trains and ethereal capes-slash-pool coverups. Sizes run from S to L (or 2 to 12/14), with customizable options available for additional sizing.

La Chenille also offers hair accessories, from tiaras to a veil-draped straw hat, and a travel beauty set featuring sunscreen, of course.

Price range: From $1,300 to $2,000 for swimsuits and $1,500 to $6,500 for cover ups.

More details here.

Lapointe

20 Gallery 20 Images

Celebrity- and wedding-stylist Micaela Erlanger often says: "Walking down the aisle is the closest thing to walking on the red carpet." Well, New York City-based designer Sally Lapointe clearly feels the same, because the creative director of the self-named line — beloved by celebrities like, Zendaya, Lizzo and Jennifer Lopez — just ventured into bridal for Spring 2023.

"Envision our best-selling cream color on feathered blazers, cropped tops and sequin pant suits ..." says Lapointe about her debut wedding collection, christened "New Bride."

The collection starts out strong with low-slung, baggy, feather-trimmed trousers and a cut-out body-suit. It sets the tone for exuberant, mix-and-match looks for the adventurous and self-expressive bride: sequin-encrusted crop tops with trousers and long-shorts, feather-detailed pantsuits, a sheer trench, voluminous ruffle trims and genius faux leather pieces. Sizes range from 0 to 14.

"I have always been known for making a statement and being unapologetic, so it was a natural evolution to bring that message into bridal," says Lapointe, who also photographed the lookbook herself.

Price range: From $175 to $4,200.

More details here.

Meruert Tolegen Bridal Edit

17 Gallery 17 Images

During the pandemic, New York City-based Meruert Tolegen noticed that a fair amount of her clientele began shopping her conceptual, intricately-textured, intensely pretty pieces for weddings.

"It's not a brand that focuses on bridal at all — I just happen to have pieces that end up being cream or ivory," said the buzzy Kazakhstan-born, San Francisco-raised designer in her studio during Bridal Week. "I just gravitate towards those colors."

For her first official bridal edit, Tolegen combed through through her Occasionwear line and Spring 2023 collection, which is inspired by memories of her childhood in Almaty and dedicated to her late grandfather Toleutay Tolegenovich. She designed original artwork based on vintage botanical guides to bring that vision to life.

"We would have pears during spring events and pomegranates," Tolegen said.

The innovative designer also experiments with silk, cotton and wool blends to concoct embellished dresses and coats that feel like elevated takes on gauze, mesh and an iridescent rice paper, layered over hand-beaded embroidery. (She sources all her materials from Europe and produces in New York City.)

"[My line is] not necessarily always traditional," she said, "so I feel like this is not for the traditional bride who wants that ivory dress."

Price range: From $1,050 to $2,400+.

More details here.

ONE/OF by Patricia Voto

7 Gallery 7 Images

For awhile now, Patricia Voto has been quietly supplying the Vogue set with bridal versions of her made-to-order pieces under her line, One/Of. (See: Allie Michler's Nantucket nuptial after-party dress and Lizzie Edelman's St. Tropez wedding wardrobe.) But now, Voto — an alum of Rosie Assoulin, Brock Collection and Gabriela Hearst — is officially launching bridal and furthering her mission of using globally- and ethically-sourced reclaimed fabrics.

"We've always been drawn to what's special and rare," Voto said in a press release. "There's nothing quite like coming to our Upper East Side atelier, discussing your dream and exploring these incredible textiles, sourced from faraway places — from old heritage brands, defunct fashion houses and European fashion mills. In so many ways, our ethos and approach was meant for bridal."

The debut collection, styled by Anny Choi and Brendan McEntee, is made-to-order to fit all sizes. It features French New Wave film-esque pieces, like a strapless white mini with a flowing veil, a black lace dress with a romantic oversize bow at the waistline and a dream of a marigold jacquard below-the-knee dress with a flouncy peplum, layered under a cropped tonal turtleneck.

"We like the idea of dressing the whole wedding party for the whole weekend," Voto said. "We're offering a new approach for the mother of the bride, the sister of the groom... not to mention the bride's after-party and brunch looks. It's a much more creative, intimate experience for this once-in-a-lifetime occasion."

Price range: Tops and bras $590+, skirts $990; dresses $1,290+; bespoke ready-to-wear $5,000+ and bespoke wedding dresses $10,000+.

More details here.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.