Fashionista's October Shopping List: 29 Items Our Editors Love

With a balance between timeless classics and fun, trendy pieces, our editors' picks include something for every style.

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Since it's clear Mother Nature hasn't quite decided what season it is, our editors' wish lists reflect a sometimes-autumnal, sometimes-too-warm October. For the days that feel like summer never ended and the days where a breeze creeps up on you a little too intensely, there are sandals, fleece cover-ups and more in-between pieces for unpredictable weather.

Whether you're in need of new everyday suiting or a buzzy shoe, our editors have you covered with their monthly picks. With a balance between classics (like a perfectly sweeping trench coat and the Coach Luna bag) and trendy pieces (like Batman-inspired Balenciaga sunglasses and the furriest Blumarine bag you've ever seen), there's something for every aesthetic, niche and style in the gallery below.

29 Gallery 29 Images

