Fashionista's October Shopping List: 29 Items Our Editors Love

With a balance between timeless classics and fun, trendy pieces, our editors' picks include something for every style.
Since it's clear Mother Nature hasn't quite decided what season it is, our editors' wish lists reflect a sometimes-autumnal, sometimes-too-warm October. For the days that feel like summer never ended and the days where a breeze creeps up on you a little too intensely, there are sandals, fleece cover-ups and more in-between pieces for unpredictable weather. 

Whether you're in need of new everyday suiting or a buzzy shoe, our editors have you covered with their monthly picks. With a balance between classics (like a perfectly sweeping trench coat and the Coach Luna bag) and trendy pieces (like Batman-inspired Balenciaga sunglasses and the furriest Blumarine bag you've ever seen), there's something for every aesthetic, niche and style in the gallery below.

deiji studios the paper dres
adidas wales bonner sneakers
COACH luna shoulder bag
29
Gallery
29 Images

