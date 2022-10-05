Fashionista's 12 Favorite Spring 2023 Collections From Paris Fashion Week

As fashion month wrapped up with the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, we're looking back at some of our favorite collections from the French capital. Although the season had its fair share of drama, that shouldn't take the spotlight away from some of the most innovative runways.

For Spring 2023, Loewe brought the metaverse to real life by showing pixelated garments. Acne Studios presented a romantic collection full of laces and ribbons, while Thom Browne drew upon maximalist Baroque influences. Elsewhere, Coperni made fashion history by transforming a liquid spray into instant wearable material on Bella Hadid.

Read on for 12 of what we believe to be the best collections from Paris Fashion Week, including a few of our favorite looks from each.

Coperni

Botter

Saint Laurent

Dries Van Noten

Undercover

Cecilie Bahnsen

Schiaparelli

Dawei

Acne Studios

Loewe

Ester Manas

Thom Browne

