Fashionista's 12 Favorite Spring 2023 Collections From Paris Fashion Week

The week surprised us with everything from spray-on dresses to Minecraft fashion.

Photo: Imaxtree

As fashion month wrapped up with the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, we're looking back at some of our favorite collections from the French capital. Although the season had its fair share of drama, that shouldn't take the spotlight away from some of the most innovative runways. 

For Spring 2023, Loewe brought the metaverse to real life by showing pixelated garments. Acne Studios presented a romantic collection full of laces and ribbons, while Thom Browne drew upon maximalist Baroque influences. Elsewhere, Coperni made fashion history by transforming a liquid spray into instant wearable material on Bella Hadid

Read on for 12 of what we believe to be the best collections from Paris Fashion Week, including a few of our favorite looks from each.

Coperni 

Coperni-Paris-fashion-week-3
Coperni-Paris-fashion-week-4
Coperni-Paris-fashion-week-1
4
Gallery
4 Images

Botter

Botter-paris-fashion-week-4
Botter-paris-fashion-week-1
Botter-paris-fashion-week-2
4
Gallery
4 Images

Saint Laurent

Saint-Laurent-Paris-Fashion-week-5
Saint-Laurent-Paris-Fashion-week-1
Saint-Laurent-Paris-Fashion-week-3
4
Gallery
4 Images

Dries Van Noten 

Dries-van-noten-paris-fashion-week-best-look-5
Dries-van-noten-paris-fashion-week-best-look-1
Dries-van-noten-paris-fashion-week-best-look-3
4
Gallery
4 Images

Undercover

Undercover-Paris-fashion-week-best-looks-4
Undercover-Paris-fashion-week-best-looks-1
Undercover-Paris-fashion-week-best-looks-2
4
Gallery
4 Images

Cecilie Bahnsen

Cecilie-Bahnsen-paris-fashion-week-5
Cecilie-Bahnsen-paris-fashion-week-1
Cecilie-Bahnsen-paris-fashion-week-2
4
Gallery
4 Images

Schiaparelli

SCHIAPARELLI_RTWSS23_Look_03_Daniel_Roseberry
SCHIAPARELLI-paris-fashion-week-best-looks-2
SCHIAPARELLI-paris-fashion-week-best-looks-1jpg
4
Gallery
4 Images

Dawei

Dawei S23 013
Dawei-paris-fashion-week-best-looks-1
Dawei-paris-fashion-week-best-looks-2
4
Gallery
4 Images

Acne Studios

Acne-studios-spring-2023-paris-fashion-week-4
Acne-studios-spring-2023-paris-fashion-week-1
Acne-studios-spring-2023-paris-fashion-week-2
4
Gallery
4 Images

Loewe

Loewe-paris-fashion-week-best-looks-5
Loewe-paris-fashion-week-best-looks-1
Loewe-paris-fashion-week-best-looks-2
4
Gallery
4 Images

Ester Manas

Ester Manas S23 012
Ester-Manas-paris-fashion-week-best-look-1
Ester-Manas-paris-fashion-week-best-look-2
4
Gallery
4 Images

Thom Browne 

Thom-Browne-spring-2023-paris-fashion-week-4
Thom-Browne-spring-2023-paris-fashion-week-1
Thom-Browne-spring-2023-paris-fashion-week-2
4
Gallery
4 Images

