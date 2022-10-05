Skip to main content
53 Memorable Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week

See our favorite hair and makeup moments from the Spring 2023 runways in Paris.

Photo: Imaxtree

The Spring 2023 season came to a close in Paris this week, with designers putting out some thoughtful, creative and exciting new designs. To accompany them, of course, there were also a slew of complementary hair and makeup looks that were (at times) equally thoughtful, creative and exciting.

The dominant hair trend on the Paris runways this season was simplicity: We spotted tidy, smooth low ponytails tucked into glittery barrettes at Chanel; slicked-back half-up looks at Givenchy; neatly side-parted styles at Loewe and effortless-looking undone waves at both Isabel Marant and Zimmermann.

Makeup was a bit more dramatic and splashy. Chanel's runway featured moody, dark wine-colored lips, while Elie Saab's models wore bright-white pigment streaked beneath their eyebrows, creating an unexpected, chalky highlight. Neon orange eyeliner made a striking impact at Germanier, and then there were the full-on face gems that appeared between a handful of models' eyes at Gimabattista Valli — always a show with plenty of glitz. 

In the galleries below, we've rounded up 53 hair and makeup moments not to be missed from the Spring 2023 shows in Paris. Click through to see them all.

Hair

zimmermann-spring-2023-hair-4
chanel-spring-2023-hair-1
chanel-spring-2023-hair-2
24
Gallery
24 Images

Makeup

zimmermann-spring-2023-makeup-2
chanel-spring-2023-makeup-1
chanel-spring-2023-makeup-2
29
Gallery
29 Images

Related Stories

Valentino BAG S23 180
Fashion Week

The 52 Best Bags of Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023

See the most memorable new accessories, fresh from the French runways.

By Brooke Frischer
Giambattista-Valli-Spring-2020-makeup-6
Fashion Week

4 Standout Beauty Trends From Paris Fashion Week

See the hair and makeup that dominated the French Spring 2020 runways.

By Stephanie Saltzman
runway-beauty-fall-2022-paris-fashion-week-promo 2
Fashion Week

56 Stunning Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week

Our roundup of the stand-out hair and makeup moments from the latest Fall 2022 shows.

By Stephanie Saltzman
milan-fashion-week-spring-2023-street-style-beauty-promo
Fashion Week

24 Memorable Beauty Looks From Milan Fashion Week Street Style

See the standout hair and makeup moments from outside the Italian fashion capital's Spring 2023 shows.

By Stephanie Saltzman