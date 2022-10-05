53 Memorable Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week

The Spring 2023 season came to a close in Paris this week, with designers putting out some thoughtful, creative and exciting new designs. To accompany them, of course, there were also a slew of complementary hair and makeup looks that were (at times) equally thoughtful, creative and exciting.

The dominant hair trend on the Paris runways this season was simplicity: We spotted tidy, smooth low ponytails tucked into glittery barrettes at Chanel; slicked-back half-up looks at Givenchy; neatly side-parted styles at Loewe and effortless-looking undone waves at both Isabel Marant and Zimmermann.

Makeup was a bit more dramatic and splashy. Chanel's runway featured moody, dark wine-colored lips, while Elie Saab's models wore bright-white pigment streaked beneath their eyebrows, creating an unexpected, chalky highlight. Neon orange eyeliner made a striking impact at Germanier, and then there were the full-on face gems that appeared between a handful of models' eyes at Gimabattista Valli — always a show with plenty of glitz.

In the galleries below, we've rounded up 53 hair and makeup moments not to be missed from the Spring 2023 shows in Paris. Click through to see them all.

Hair

24 Gallery 24 Images

Makeup

29 Gallery 29 Images

