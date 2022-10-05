Skip to main content
The 9 Biggest Spring 2023 Trends From Paris Fashion Week

The 9 Biggest Spring 2023 Trends From Paris Fashion Week

From capuches to catsuits to...sideways mullet hems?

Photo: Imaxtree

From capuches to catsuits to...sideways mullet hems?

When it comes to runway trends, there's often a decent amount of overlap between cities. But if there's one fashion week that's more likely to introduce a few new ones, it's Paris. The French capital has a long-held reputation as the city whose designers inspire everyone else, and with good reason: It's home to many of fashion's greatest minds.

And sometimes, as the saying goes, great minds think alike. From elegant capuche head coverings, to body-hugging catsuits, to the asymmetrical silhouette we're calling the "sideways mullet hem," read on for some of the spring 2023 trends that Paris designers are aligned on.

Capuches

Capuche may be French for "hood," but this softer fashion version looks more like a cowl or an already-attached headscarf than what you'd see on a sweatshirt. We saw them covering models' heads as extensions of dresses, jackets and catsuits at Saint Laurent, Schiaparelli, Mônot and Off-White.

SCHIAPARELLI_RTWSS23_Look_45_Daniel_Roseberry
Monot S23 005
Monot S23 011
13
Gallery
13 Images

Catsuits

Speaking of catsuits, many Paris designers, from Acne to Valentino, favored the one-and-done style for Spring 2023, especially light, body-hugging versions. They range from sheer to sparkly to printed; some were styled alone while others were used as a layering piece — and none of them are boring.

Ottolinger S23 025
Acne S23 008
Acne S23 038
16
Gallery
16 Images

Extra-Mini Flare Dresses

Ultra-short hemlines are yesterday's news, but we were intrigued by how a few Paris designers did them on fit-and-flare dresses. Loewe's Jonathan Anderson showed a slew of these extra-mini frocks; his have a sort of tennis-meets-Alaïa feel. Rick Owens and Isabel Marant showed lighter, more relaxed versions.

chanel-spring-2023-9
Loewe S23 006
Loewe S23 008
12
Gallery
12 Images

Hotpants

Dresses are, of course, not the only way to show off some leg. If you're more of a shorts person, everyone from Chloé to Coperni to Valentino seems determined to make hotpants happen for next spring.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Lanvin Spring 2023 Courtesy of brand 1
Chloe S23 033
Chloe S23 037
23
Gallery
23 Images

Leather Bra Tops

Despite these being spring collections, there was a lot of leather and leather-like material on the Paris runways. One way to make this textile work for warm weather is to cut it into something that doesn't cover much skin, like a bra. Givenchy, Mônot, Vaquera and more did just that.

Vaquera spring 2023
Givenchy S23 003
Givenchy S23 006
15
Gallery
15 Images

Low-Rise Everything

This was the season that just about everyone in Paris showed low-rise bottoms. We're talking skirts, jeans, trousers, cargo pants and shorts. This trend clearly isn't going anywhere.

miu-miu-spring-2023-60
Alessandra Rich S23 013
Alessandra Rich S23 014
42
Gallery
42 Images

Panniers

One of Paris's less practical trends is the pannier — a relic of 18th-century French fashion. Dior, Lanvin, Rochas and Cecilie Bahnsen all created modernized versions of the hip-accentuating silhouette.

Rochas S23 030
Dior S23 015
Dior S23 005
15
Gallery
15 Images

Sideways Mullet Hems

Business on the side, party on the...other side? A number of Paris designers seemed to collectively decide to shift mullet hems from front-to-back to side-to-side. There are both gradual and dramatic versions, some more akin to early-aughts handkerchief dresses. We're not exactly sure what to call this asymmetrical phenomenon, but it is an intriguing rethinking of an overdone silhouette.

Ester Manas spring 2023 3
McCartney S23 001
McCartney S23 004
22
Gallery
22 Images

Statement Tights

Another trend that feels odd for spring, but was quite prevalent among the shows in Paris: tights. But not just any tights. From abstract patterns to logo prints to decadent lace, this hosiery is designed to make a statement.

Victoria Beckham clp S23 040
Anrealage S23 032
Anrealage S23 034
22
Gallery
22 Images

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Coperni-spring-2023-paris-fashion-week
Fashion Week

Fashionista's 12 Favorite Spring 2023 Collections From Paris Fashion Week

The week surprised us with everything from spray-on dresses to Minecraft fashion.

By Fashionista
Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Street Style 19
Fashion Week

The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023

Try not to smile looking at these outfits.

By Fashionista
New York Fashion Week Spring 2023 New York Fashion Week
Fashion Week

The 11 Top Spring 2023 Trends From New York Fashion Week

Or is it... 2013?

By Fashionista
Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2023 Street Style Imaxtree 35
Fashion Week

Bikini Tops Under Suits, Neutral Layers and More Trends From Copenhagen Street Style

If it trends in Copenhagen, it's only a matter of time before it goes viral.

By Fashionista