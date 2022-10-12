Great Outfits in Fashion History: Paris Hilton's Glitzy Versace Mini

Though Hilton solidified herself as a tastemaker years prior, she proved she still had her finger on the pulse on the 2009 red carpet.

Before she closed out the brand's Spring 2023 runway show, Paris Hilton had plenty of Versace in her personal closet, including the mini dress she wore to the 51st Grammy Awards. Hilton solidified herself as a tastemaker years prior, and proved she still had her finger on the pulse on the 2009 red carpet: With its bandage features on the straps and in the midsection, the look was aligned with the ongoing trend made popular by Hervé Léger. (Interestingly enough, the bandage dress's recent resurgence is largely attributed to a post-pandemic return to club-going and partying — a world Hilton was the poster child of in the early 2000s.)

Beyond its trendiness, an outfit wouldn't be Paris-approved without some glitz and glitter. The skirt was fully embellished with reflective lime green sequins, shining beneath a layer of dark purple tulle. A lace hem mixed the party-girl aesthetic with a softer, more delicate one.

The socialite paired the Donatella-designed look with plenty of bedazzled accessories, including a lavender sparkling clutch, stacked diamond bracelets and rhinestone-adorned stilettos.

Whatever your going-out vibe is, it's probably represented somewhere within the design of this dress. Whether you gravitate towards heavy sequins, frilly lace or bandage dressing, the gallery below has you covered for your next party look.

