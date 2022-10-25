PhotoBook Is Seeking Social Media Interns In New York, NY

Image courtesy of PhotoBook

PhotoBook, an online magazine based in New York City, curates original, creative works that reflect the social conscience sweeping the fashion industry around the world. It focuses on emerging talent while celebrating racial and other types of diversity in its coverage of ethical and sustainable brands.



Check out https://www.photobookmagazine.com.



PhotoBook is looking for Social Media for TikTok, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, interns that are diligent with working in a remote environment. They would create graphics for stories on the social media channels, put together a Strategy and Analytics report, work on Giveaways, Instagram Takeovers, Execute daily interaction and attend weekly meetings.



Please send resume + portfolio to photobookmagazine1@gmail.com



Internship is non-paid but work with school credit. It’s a great way to build a portfolio with published work.



@photobookmagazine