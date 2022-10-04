Must Read: South Korean Internet Giant Buys Poshmark for $1.2 Billion, Goodwill Launches Resale Site Featuring Luxury Brands

Photo: Imaxtree

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

South Korean internet giant Naver acquires Poshmark for $1.2 billion

Naver, a South Korean internet giant often regarded as the "Google of South Korea," has purchased the popular secondhand retailer for $1.2 billion. As the parent company of messaging app Line, Naver has previously expanded into Japan and other markets in the region, but has had its sights set beyond Asia for some time. Just last year, the company acquired its first North American business, Wattpad, for $600 million. The Poshmark deal will allow the platform to gain access to Naver's entire network of users, making way for new technology and growth. {The New York Times}

Goodwill launches resale site, featuring luxury brands

Goodwill has launched an online marketplace, GoodwillFinds, with over 100,000 items typically seen in their brick-and-mortar stores. Luxury finds have already graced the site, including a red patent Gucci bag for $499.99 and black suede Prada shoes for $220. GoodwillFinds' CEO Matthew Kaness implies that the growth of secondhand shopping platforms has relied heavily on sellers sourcing material from Goodwill stores. "I feel this is a revolution that's happening in retail right now where secondhand has finally crossed over and is seen as a force for good and not just a good deal — and we're the sleeping giant that has woken up and is taking our rightful place," says Kaness. {Business of Fashion}

Coach unveils a new short film starring Lil Nas X

The film, which is titled "Courage to be Real" and directed by Petra Collins, is "about embracing all aspects of who you are with confidence — and inspiring others to express themselves authentically too," said Coach in a statement. In a statement, Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers said, "My vision for Coach has always been to create a fashion world where people feel free to express themselves as they are." This will be Lil Nas X's first campaign for the brand, and can be seen now on coach.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Off-White partners with Italian soccer team AC Milan

The Italian football club's new uniforms will be unveiled at its Champions League game against Chelsea FC. Designed by the team at Off-White, the suits will feature a red label on the sleeve that reads, "I support sport for change," a quote inspired by Off-White's late founder Virgil Abloh. The CEOs of each company realized their shared belief in community-building — AC Milan's charity, Sport for Change, helps to provide opportunities for disadvantaged young people — and felt the partnership made perfect sense. {WWD}

How Revolve plans to use its celebrity network to build its men's business

After teaming up with Travis Barker for the release of his CBD-infused skin-care brand, Revolve is hoping to target that base for future men's products on the site. This past February, Revolve began working with more male influencers and talent with hopes of shining a brighter light on Revolve Man, which features brands like Nike and Palm Angels. Working with men like Barker, who appeal to a wide variety of followers and different genders, is how Revolve aims to grow the men-targeted side of its business. {Glossy}

