Raf Simons Makes His London Debut With Itty Bitty Rompers and Neon Leggings for Spring 2023

Photo: Courtesy of Raf Simons

Following a series of postponements due to Queen Elizabeth II's passing in September, Raf Simons finally made his highly-anticipated London runway debut on Friday, and let's just say: You'll definitely want to break out in a dance after this.

Held at a bar-turned-catwalk situation at South London's Printworks nightclub, Simons' Spring 2023 debut for his namesake label had about 1,000 onlookers packed into the venue to watch models strut out on a set of bar tables towering over them — appropriate, since the collection itself has a slew of office-to-party-ready silhouettes with an exhilarating contemporary take.

Throwback pieces like vibrant neon leggings seen from the '80s, for instance, are layered under itty bitty mini skirts and tiny shorts. Simons nods at the '90s U.K. garage scene with fishnet tanks, printed graphic tees and sleeveless vests. He also fuses in pop-punk elements, incorporating spliced leather jackets and phrases like "Let's Drink the Sea and Dance" and "Station" on vests and skirts. Hand-drawn scribbles inspired by the late artist Philippe Vanderberg make cameos on slouchy T-shirts, some of which read: Kill them all and dance. (We hope not literally, though.)

The Raf Simons take on officewear is embedded through, sprinkled in with just a bit of rave. Long blazers and sleek vest sets are paired with polka-dot tights and chunky black boots. Collared one-pieces and slouchy dresses are styled with tiny belts and see-through meshes. But the highlight of the 64-piece showcase, in our eyes, happens to be his rendition of rompers in cozy, knitted alternatives.

Known for his minimalist takes in his work at various brands (including Prada, where he brought back the skinniest pants we've seen in a minute to Milan Fashion Week), the Belgian designer switches it up this time and proves that you can still have fun and party, even if you got held up at work and didn't have time to change. Maybe adults do have more fun, after all.

See more of Raf Simons' Spring 2023 collection in the gallery below.

