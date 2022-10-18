Telfar Bags Are Retaining Their Value Better Than Hermès

Rebag's 2022 Clair Report reveals which luxury accessories are performing best on the resale market, and which items you should invest in now.

Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

On Tuesday, online resale platform Rebag released its third annual Clair Report, which looks at shifts in brand value and pricing within the luxury handbag and watch markets. Charles Gorra, the company's CEO and founder, said in a statement that it not only "offers unique insight into how customers are shopping," but also helps them "[make] informed decisions with their purchases."

Consistent to the previous year's trend, Hermès, Louis Vuitton and Chanel emerged as the top three most investment-worthy luxury brands in 2022, thanks to their ability to retain their value on the secondhand market. Hermès remains the #1 brand to invest in, maintaining 103% of its retail value on average; Louis Vuitton follows close behind at 92%, while Chanel's price retention went from 75% to 87% — not a surprise considering the house's increase in prices.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The 2022 Clair Report also highlights the impact Gen Z shoppers — who tend to favor more affordable yet still exclusive brands — have had within the luxury resale market. That's helped boost Telfar's popularity in resale, Rebag notes. While its bags don't quite hit the traditional luxury price point, the brand's effective limited-drop model has led to them selling for 145% over retail. "For the first time," the report reads, "[Telfar's] average value retention on the secondary market exceeds all legacy brands, including Hermès."

Meanwhile, Italian luxury brands including Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Prada and Fendi are all on the rise. The 2021 release of "House of Gucci," plus a collaboration with Harry Styles, helped increase interest in Gucci within the resale market. Bottega Veneta, meanwhile, seems unaffected by the departure of previous Creative Director Daniel Lee, with interest in the label up as well. A sneaker collaboration with Cassius Hirst, a buzzy menswear collection and a celebrity-loved Re-Edition line helped boost demand for Prada, while Kim Jones and a crossover with Versace did the same for Fendi.

On the watch front, the report notes that the market boomed in 2022, but that it may be heading towards a plateau. The looming economic recession could lead to an influx of watches on the secondary market, where Rolex, Hublot and Breitling continue to hold the greatest retail value. If you're looking invest in a watch, the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner Kermit Date Watch and Cartier Ballon Bleu de Cartier Quartz Stainless Steel Watch 33 are Rebag's Clair Picks, which it defines as "data-backed, blue-chip items that are sure bets."

Graphic: Courtesy of Rebag

For those looking to invest in handbags, Chanel's Coco Top Handle Bag, Louis Vuitton's Beverly Clutch and Fendi's Baguette NM Bag are its picks in that category. For smaller (and thus more affordable) accessories, they're the Louis Vuitton Ring Agenda Cover, Louis Vuitton LV Initales Reversible Belt and the Hermès Calvi Duo Card Holder.

The report also points out that collaborations tend to make good investments. In particular, the dual-logo Duffle Bag and Tote from the Balenciaga x Gucci Hacker Project retained 98% and 121% of their retail value, respectively. At a more accessible price point, Telfar's Ugg, Eastpak and Moose Knuckles collabs retained anywhere from 171% to a whopping 211% of their original price.

Other "entry-level" items Rebag has deemed "smart investments" are: the Prada Re-Edition 2000 Hobo, the Telfar Shopping Tote and the Chanel Wallet on Chain.

You can see the full report here.

