Must Read: Rihanna Taps Adam Selman to Launch Savage X Fenty Sport, LaQuan Smith Collaborates with Cash App

Elsa Stallings in Savage X Fenty Sport Photo: Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Rihanna taps Adam Selman to launch Savage X Fenty Sport

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty is officially launching activewear and hired designer Adam Selman, who previously designed his own activewear line, to do it. "We wanted to push the boundaries with how we define sport and sportswear and there is no one I'd rather do that with than Adam," Rihanna said in a statement. Selman, who has previously collaborated with the brand, is now executive design director of the Lounge and Sport categories. Sport includes low and medium-impact bras, high-waisted leggings, jumpsuits and a bodysuit. The campaign features new brand ambassadors Precious Lee and Avani Gregg, as well as ballerina Elsa Stallings, martial artist Nelita Villezon, model Joanna Pauline and roller skater Ayasha. (The latter four are pictured below.) Savage X Fenty Sport will be available to shop on Nov. 9 with early access for Xtra VIP members to shop select styles on Nov. 1. {Fashionista Inbox}

9 Gallery 9 Images

LaQuan Smith designed a capsule collection for Cash App

LaQuan Smith is partnering up with Cash App to release a limited-edition LaQuan Smith for Cash by Cash App capsule collection. The collection includes a bomber, a catsuit, leggings and a bodysuit, pieces that are nostalgic to Smith's upbringing in New York. Proceeds will be donated to Year Up, an organization that helps ensure equitable access to economic opportunity, education and justice for young adults. The campaign (below) was styled by Law Roach and shot by Greg Swales. Pieces are now available for purchase on Cash by Cash App, with shoppers who use the app getting 25% off. {Fashionista Inbox}

15 Gallery 15 Images

Ganni gets into beauty

Ganni is making its first foray into beauty by collaborating with Submission Beauty on a capsule of glitters made exclusively from natural and plant-derived material in shades pink, gold and silver. The products were made to the highest ethical standards, with the glitters being biodegradable and plastic-free. Founder of Submission Beauty, Zenia Jaeger, is a longtime friend and collaborator of Ganni. The makeup brand's glitters have previously been used in Ganni's Spring 2022 and Fall 2022 shows. {Fashionista Inbox}

3 Gallery 3 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.