Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Is Back With Vol. 4

Normani in Savage X Fenty Vol. 3. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Attention, this is not a drill – Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show is back, premiering on Amazon's Prime Video worldwide on Nov. 9.

Following its Emmy award-winning Vol. 3 runway, Rihanna's intimates brand is staging yet another runway-meets-spectacle featuring its latest styles, performances and, hopefully, tons of famous cameos. Though we don't know much about the A-listers slated to appear in it, the trailblazing event is expected to outdo its previous editions, with Savage X Fenty describing it in a press release as "a seductive fashion fever dream" that "blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature."

Rihanna – who serves as the executive producer and creative director for Vol. 4, of course – posted a video announcing the show on Friday, Oct. 14. "VOLUME 👏🏿 MF 👏🏿 FOUR 👏🏿," she wrote in the caption.

On top of the show, the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 collection will be available to shop on the Amazon Fashion store and on the brand's site on Nov. 9, right as the special premieres. As always, there will be an expansive size range on offer (30–46 in bands, A–H in cups and XS–4X/XS–XXXXL in underwear, sleepwear and loungewear).

Check out the teaser for Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 below.

