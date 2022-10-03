The Triangular Tote That'll Hold All Your Essentials

Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all. Any beauty product you see here has been vetted and tested by the editor recommending it.

It's been a minute since I've gone back-to-school shopping, but whenever I'm considering a handbag purchase in the fall, it does remind me of that excitement. It's almost as if I were buying a backpack to hold all my textbooks, except now I'm looking for a tote bag to carry all of the random items I've deemed "essential" (wallet, keys, lip balm, pen, book to "read" on the bus or train as if I won't just be staring at my phone the whole time).

I generally gravitate toward minimalist bag silhouettes (don't want to run the risk of having it feel dated within a year). Still, I love some visual interest, which is why I'm so drawn to these sculptural totes by Santos by Mónica Santos, which are handmade to order from a cactus-based biomaterial (featuring a lining crafted from recycled water bottle organic cotton-blend eco twill). The triangular shape is unusual, but still highly functional and elegant.

Now, the color I had my eye on — a limited-edition tomato red — is sold out, but there are plenty of other options that feel very seasonal, like a forest green and a burgundy. And obviously, you can never go wrong with classic black.

Agave Triangular Tote, $295, available here.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

