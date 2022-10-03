Skip to main content

The Triangular Tote That'll Hold All Your Essentials

And add a ~little something~ to your look.
Agave Triangular Tote, $295, available here.

It's been a minute since I've gone back-to-school shopping, but whenever I'm considering a handbag purchase in the fall, it does remind me of that excitement. It's almost as if I were buying a backpack to hold all my textbooks, except now I'm looking for a tote bag to carry all of the random items I've deemed "essential" (wallet, keys, lip balm, pen, book to "read" on the bus or train as if I won't just be staring at my phone the whole time). 

I generally gravitate toward minimalist bag silhouettes (don't want to run the risk of having it feel dated within a year). Still, I love some visual interest, which is why I'm so drawn to these sculptural totes by Santos by Mónica Santos, which are handmade to order from a cactus-based biomaterial (featuring a lining crafted from recycled water bottle organic cotton-blend eco twill). The triangular shape is unusual, but still highly functional and elegant. 

Now, the color I had my eye on — a limited-edition tomato red — is sold out, but there are plenty of other options that feel very seasonal, like a forest green and a burgundy. And obviously, you can never go wrong with classic black.

