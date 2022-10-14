Sarah Flint Is Hiring A Social Media & Influencer Coordinator In New York, NY

Who We Are

At luxury footwear brand Sarah Flint, we lead with our original designs, combining vintage-inspired fashion with a chic, modern outlook. We are woman-founded and led, with Sarah designing each collection from sketch to final sample. Every shoe is handmade by Italy’s top artisans, focusing on meticulous fit, generations-old craft, and unbelievable comfort.



We are a passionate, tight-knit, and super-driven team. We come to work every day because we enjoy working with each other and prioritize thoughtfulness and care in all we do.



What We’re Looking For

Sarah Flint is looking for someone who lives and breathes social media and has a great eye for content. You have a strong creative opinion and a good eye for smart, effective content—you appreciate and admire the art of excellent brand content. You love working in small teams, and you are excited about the idea of working closely with the company’s founder. You feel excited and motivated by the idea of significantly impacting a high-growth business.



What You’ll Do

· Maintain overall social media and content calendar for the SarahFlint_NYC & XoSarahFlint platforms and execute against it, including posting all content as well as contributing to the development of content concepts from idea to completion

· Plan, schedule, QA and upload content daily for all social channels; manage the calendar to account for changes (i.e., integrating new content or new activations to reach brand goals and KPIs

· Ideate and create Instagram stories, reels, short video assets, GIFs, and TikTok content, etc. that is native to social, including aesthetic and tone

· Pull together images from shared folders to build cohesive stories

· Monitor and present analytics and insights for all social media platforms

· Lead influencer strategy and partnerships, identifying key partners each season, outlining storytelling and product priorities, and executing negotiation and contracts

· Execute large-scale influencer outreach programs that result in content creation and brand recognition

· Create influencer gifting (organic/paid) strategies following product launches and/or any brand marketing efforts

· Manage social media and influencer publishing tools (i.e., Dash Hudson, Pinterest, etc.) and stay up to date on new techniques and best-practices

· In partnership with CX, interact with users and respond to social media messages, inquiries, and comments

· Maintain a thorough knowledge and understanding of the brand's voice, product, customer, and policies



Qualifications

· 1+ years of relevant social media experience within the luxury, retail, and lifestyle spaces and/or in an entrepreneurial environment within Marketing or Communication

· New-York based; hybrid remote, willing to work in the office at least 2x day a week (once office re-opens by November 2022)

· Strong analytical skills, experience analyzing data and developing insights

· Ability to edit photos and videos, photography skills a plus

· Interest in women’s fashion and the luxury space, and the surrounding cultural spaces

· Deep knowledge of relevant social channels including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter as well as emerging channels

· Highly organized with attention to detail, multi-tasker, self-starter and strong interpersonal skills

· Passionate about learning and self-improvement, eager to give and receive candid, real-time feedback in support of professional development

· Ability to think and work beyond the confines of given role

· Proficient in design tools: Adobe and Canva preferred



To Apply: Please submit your resume here.



@sarahflint_nyc