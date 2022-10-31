Selena Gomez Gets Nostalgic On Waverly Place in Cozy $200 Reformation Sweater

The star paid a fashionable homage to her Alex Russo character during her most recent trip to New York.

As she prepares for the anticipated release of her new documentary "My Mind and Me," Selena Gomez has been busy on a back-to-back press tour. But while in New York City, she made sure to pay homage to her roots.

While taking a trip down memory lane — or, more specifically, Waverly Place — the singer and actor sported Reformation's Otto Regenerative Polo Wool Sweater, which retails for $198. A frequent fan of the brand, she wore the cream collared knit in an Instagram post under the street sign, captioning it "Where it all began." She paired the cozy wardrobe staple with zebra print joggers from Ugg and a classic Prada Triangle Leather shoulder bag, effortlessly elevating the snug piece for the perfect autumn outfit.

While it wasn't her first gig, Gomez's role as Alex Russo in "Wizards of Waverly Place" helped make her one of the biggest stars in the world, paving the way for the successful music and acting career we see today. Sticking to her comedy core, she also shared a TikTok in the look expressing her love for New York.

In her new film, which follows her physical and mental health journey, Gomez reflects on her childhood stardom. "My whole life since I was a kid I've been working," she said in the first trailer for the Alek Keshishian-directed documentary. "And I don't wanna be, like, super famous. But I do know that if I'm here I have to use that for good."

You can shop Selena's essential fall sweater here, and stream "My Mind and Me" on Apple TV+ Friday, November 4.

Homepage Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Rare Beauty

