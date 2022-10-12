Must Read: Sephora Re-Enters the UK, Doja Cat's Stylist Talks Fashion Week

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Sephora's UK re-entry and what it takes to make it in beauty

After not having a retail presence in the UK for over 18 years, Sephora announced it's making a return in that market. Rachel Strugatz writes about what went wrong the first time and what it takes to make a successful re-entry in the beauty spacefor Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

Doja Cat's stylist talks her Paris Fashion Week looks

Doja Cat unforgettably made a splash at Paris Fashion Week, attending the Thom Browne, Balenciaga, Vivienne Westwood, A.W.A.K.E. Mode, Givenchy and Monot shows. Stylist Brett Alan Nelson discusses what went into each of her looks with Harper's Bazaar, telling Tara Gonzalez: "When it comes to Fashion Week, sometimes people obviously want to be direct and just wear the designer for the show. They want to look good... We wanted to tell stories, and we wanted to do things a bit more editorially and theatrical — to, you know, break the Internet and make headlines.” {Harper's Bazaar}

The most exciting new shops in New York City

New York City is a busy, bustling place — and particularly in the last few months, it has been brimming with new places to shop. Louis Cheslaw of Curbed looks across the five boroughs to find the top spots to shop. {Curbed}

Stitch Fix's latest Elevate collection features six entrepreneurs of color

The online personal styling service launched its latest Elevate collection featuring designs from six entrepreneurs of color — BruceGlen, Megan Renee, Edas, Gracemade, Besida and Taylor Jay — who were selected to receive Stitch Fix's $25,000 Elevate grant and participate in an eight-month mentorship program. Most items have a price-point below $200, and you can shop them all here. {Fashionista Inbox}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.