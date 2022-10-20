Shop Fall's 8 Biggest Boot Trends, From Knee-High to Western
A solid, go-to boot shouldn't have to be an annual purchase — but when it does come time to upgrade your fall/winter footwear, it feels very exciting. Think of the outfit possibilities! Plus, boot trends tend to have a much longer shelf life than apparel, so you can feel confident about the fact that you'll get good wear out of them — especially since boots can be on the pricy side.
If you do happen to be in the market for new fall boots, we've got you covered: Shop the top eight boot trends on the market right now in the galleries below.
Knee-high black boots
Block heel booties
Wide-calf boots
Brown suede booties
Platform boots
Rubber-soled ankle boots
Western boots
Adventure boots
