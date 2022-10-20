Skip to main content
Shop Fall's 8 Biggest Boot Trends, From Knee-High to Western

Your perfect fall boot is out there.

Photo: Imaxtree

A solid, go-to boot shouldn't have to be an annual purchase — but when it does come time to upgrade your fall/winter footwear, it feels very exciting. Think of the outfit possibilities! Plus, boot trends tend to have a much longer shelf life than apparel, so you can feel confident about the fact that you'll get good wear out of them — especially since boots can be on the pricy side. 

If you do happen to be in the market for new fall boots, we've got you covered: Shop the top eight boot trends on the market right now in the galleries below.

Knee-high black boots

Chelsea Paris The Bo Patent Leather Knee Boots $595
Nomasei Aubergine Stretch Nappa Twist Boot
Reformation Remy Knee Boot, $478
Block heel booties

Alohas Blair Boots, $279
Wandler Zip-Up Heeled Leather Boots, $665
Vince Women's Nicco High Heel Platform Clog Boots, $450
Wide-calf boots

Eloquii Lane At the Knee Boot, $170
Wray KELLYGREEN Boot
Madewell The Poppy Tall Lugsole Boot with Extended Calf, $348
Brown suede booties

Ugg x Tschabalala Self Classic Repeated, $220
Platform boots

Brother Vellies Empire Platform Boot, $725
Larroude Biba Boot In Tea Flower Power Print Leather $485
Simon Miller Hustler Ankle Boot, $545
Rubber-soled ankle boots

Off-White Sponge Sole Boot, $1045
Loeffler Randall Reggie Green Chelsea Boot, $450
Charles & Keith Aberdeen Denim Checkered Platform Boots, $103
Western boots

PIPATCHARA_Carl Boots Caramel_$550
Ganni Embroidered Western Boots, $725
Scoop Women's Western Booties, $48
Adventure boots

Tory Burch Adventure Hiker, $398
Tommy Hilfiger Modern Outdoor Boot, $179
Hunter Women's Explorer Insulated Lace-Up Commando Boots, $195
