Maximize Your Coziness With the Perfect Fall Sweater

Light up a vanilla candle and prepare your warm beverage of choice, because the fall chill has settled and we're zeroing in on all things cozy. Naturally, sweaters are among the first items to pop up in our minds when thinking about autumnal comforts — and this season's best knitwear delivers.

We've rounded up the eight must-have silhouettes, from chunky cardigans to bell-sleeve sweaters to turtlenecks, in the galleries below.

Chunky cardigans

5 Gallery 5 Images

Bell-sleeve sweaters

5 Gallery 5 Images

Waffle knit sweaters

5 Gallery 5 Images

Chunky turtleneck sweaters

5 Gallery 5 Images

Statement crewneck sweaters

5 Gallery 5 Images

Polo sweaters

5 Gallery 5 Images

Knit vests

5 Gallery 5 Images

Mock-neck sweaters

5 Gallery 5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way do either affect our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.