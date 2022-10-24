Skip to main content
Maximize Your Coziness With the Perfect Fall Sweater

From chunky cardigans to knit vests, we've got you covered.

Photo: Imaxtree

Light up a vanilla candle and prepare your warm beverage of choice, because the fall chill has settled and we're zeroing in on all things cozy. Naturally, sweaters are among the first items to pop up in our minds when thinking about autumnal comforts — and this season's best knitwear delivers.

We've rounded up the eight must-have silhouettes, from chunky cardigans to bell-sleeve sweaters to turtlenecks, in the galleries below.

Chunky cardigans

Off-White Women's Intarsia Logo V-Neck Wool Blend Cardigan, $965
Fanm Mon Winter Bloom Wool Hand Knit Cardigan, $299
Pilcro Flower Cardigan Sweater, $168
Bell-sleeve sweaters

Free Assembly Womens Tall Rib Turtleneck Sweater, $30
Banana Republic Firenze Flare-Sleeve Sweater, $140
Ulla Johnson Luisa Marled Wool-Blend Sweater, $495
Waffle knit sweaters

Treasure & Bond Mock Neck Waffle Knit Cotton Blend Sweater, $79
Re:Done x Hanes Waffle-Knit Top, $165
Gap Oversized Chunky Waffle-Knit Turtleneck, $60
Chunky turtleneck sweaters

Naadam Luxe Cashmere Turtleneck Tunic $295
Cos Relaxed-Fit Embroidered Merino Sweater, $285
Recreational Habits Athos Cropped Turtleneck Sweater in Oatmeal, $275
Statement crewneck sweaters

CJR Striped jacquard-knit wool-blend sweater, $895
Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quin Wool Sweater, $490
Ganni Logo Pullover, $445
Polo sweaters

Alex Mill Cashmere Alice Polo Sweater, $285
Scoop Scoop Women's Polo Sweater with Slit Sleeves, $39
Everlane The Cashmere Polo $185
Knit vests

Wales Bonner striped ribbed-knit top, $340
Guest in Residence Layer Up Vest, $245
Loeffler Randall Rhiannon Camel Cable-Knit Vest, $195
Mock-neck sweaters

Victor Glemaud Tipped Mock Turtleneck Sweater $295
STAUD_JEROMINE_SWEATER_$375
Tanya Taylor Rachel Knit $365
