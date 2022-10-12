SIX ONE IS SEEKING PR INTERNS IN COLORADO & CALIFORNIA (Paid Internship)

Six One is currently seeking an energetic and self-motivated intern based in Colorado or California to join our hybrid team. Ideally, the candidate is currently studying Communications/PR or is a recent grad with a related degree.



Responsibilities:

- Assistance with administrative tasks and day-to-day operations of the business

- Assisting the PR team with the distribution of client media materials and product

- Assisting with compiling client press clippings and media recaps

- Assisting in the management of product samples and updating inventory lists

- Database management and client files

- Research projects for team members to communicate findings to your teams - Provide general support for agency projects, such as social media posts and new business research

- Maintain and update contact/media lists

- Arrange for distribution of client items and press materials via shipping and/or messenger services

- Help maintain monthly status reports / ongoing credit charts and assemble client credit books

- Build a strong working knowledge of new software systems (we will teach you!)

- Maintain PWC standards of professionalism and courtesy

- Conduct industry research for clients

- Assist in drafting pitches and media alerts for events/initiatives

- Keep abreast of industry trends



Requirements:

- Bachelor's degree in Public Relations, Journalism or Marketing or earning a degree in a related field.

- Must have a working knowledge or vested interest in minority-owned beauty, wellness, and lifestyle media

- Excellent communication skills – written and verbal

- You can originate multiple initiatives and projects and see them all through to completion

- A sharp eye with a strong sense of polish and what’s on-brand and what’s not

-Must be able to work in a fast-moving environment

- Must be well-versed in Keynote or Powerpoint

- Able to conduct yourself with maturity, professionalism, and respect

- Most importantly you understand and believe in our brand mission and desire to contribute to a collaborative start-up environment



Six One is a boutique PR agency specializing in beauty, wellness, and lifestyle with US and international clients.



Terms: Minimum 3 days per week, 15-18 hours per week



Payment: $16/hr plus valuable professional experience



Start Date: Late October / early November 2022



Location: We are a virtual team, but on occasion we meet in-person in Denver, Colorado



Compensation: Monthly stipend plus valuable professional experience



Please send resume to dominique@six-one.com for consideration with the subject line: Internship. @sixone.agency_