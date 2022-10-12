SIX ONE IS SEEKING PR INTERNS IN COLORADO & CALIFORNIA (Paid Internship)
Six One is currently seeking an energetic and self-motivated intern based in Colorado or California to join our hybrid team. Ideally, the candidate is currently studying Communications/PR or is a recent grad with a related degree.
Responsibilities:
- Assistance with administrative tasks and day-to-day operations of the business
- Assisting the PR team with the distribution of client media materials and product
- Assisting with compiling client press clippings and media recaps
- Assisting in the management of product samples and updating inventory lists
- Database management and client files
- Research projects for team members to communicate findings to your teams - Provide general support for agency projects, such as social media posts and new business research
- Maintain and update contact/media lists
- Arrange for distribution of client items and press materials via shipping and/or messenger services
- Help maintain monthly status reports / ongoing credit charts and assemble client credit books
- Build a strong working knowledge of new software systems (we will teach you!)
- Maintain PWC standards of professionalism and courtesy
- Conduct industry research for clients
- Assist in drafting pitches and media alerts for events/initiatives
- Keep abreast of industry trends
Requirements:
- Bachelor's degree in Public Relations, Journalism or Marketing or earning a degree in a related field.
- Must have a working knowledge or vested interest in minority-owned beauty, wellness, and lifestyle media
- Excellent communication skills – written and verbal
- You can originate multiple initiatives and projects and see them all through to completion
- A sharp eye with a strong sense of polish and what’s on-brand and what’s not
-Must be able to work in a fast-moving environment
- Must be well-versed in Keynote or Powerpoint
- Able to conduct yourself with maturity, professionalism, and respect
- Most importantly you understand and believe in our brand mission and desire to contribute to a collaborative start-up environment
Six One is a boutique PR agency specializing in beauty, wellness, and lifestyle with US and international clients.
Terms: Minimum 3 days per week, 15-18 hours per week
Payment: $16/hr plus valuable professional experience
Start Date: Late October / early November 2022
Location: We are a virtual team, but on occasion we meet in-person in Denver, Colorado
Please send resume to dominique@six-one.com for consideration with the subject line: Internship. @sixone.agency_