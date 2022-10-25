Must Read: Skims to Receive CFDA Award, Edward Enninful Doesn't Want Anna Wintour's Job

Kim Kardashian at the 2018 CFDA Awards Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Skims will receive a new CFDA award

At the 2022 CFDA Awards on Nov. 7, Skims founders Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede and Jens Grede will accept the inaugural Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion. CFDA CEO Steven Kolb said in a statement, "With Skims, Kim, Emma and Jens have pioneered new technology in the process of reinventing the concept of solutions-oriented shapewear." Kardashian previously won the CFDA's Influencer Award in 2018. {Fashionista inbox}

Edward Enninful says he does not want Anna Wintour's job

In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, the British Vogue editor-in-chief spoke candidly about whether or not he wants to be the next editor-in-chief of American Vogue. "Everybody focuses on American Vogue. Everybody wants to know what I'm doing, but I would like to tell you that I don't want Anna's job. I've spoken to her about it a few weeks ago," Enninful said. When asked what his response would be if the role were offered to him, he says he would say, "not today." {CNN}

Glamour announces its 2022 Women of the Year honorees

The inaugural event celebrating trailblazing and inspiring women across industries has released its roundup of 2022 honorees. They include Angela Bassett, Jennifer Hudson, Haim, Shannon Watts of Moms Demand Action, abortion defender and healthcare provider Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, and designer Aurora James. {Glamour}

The nominees for the 2022 Fashion Awards are...

The British Fashion Council has announced the nominees for the 2022 Fashion Awards, which will take place on Dec. 5 at The Royal Albert Hall. For Designer of the Year, nominees include Demna, Jonathan Anderson, Matthieu Blazy, Miuccia Prada and Pierpaolo Piccioli. For Model of the Year, the nominees are Adut Akech, Bella Hadid, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse. Independent British Brand nominees are Bianca Saunders, Erdem, JW Anderson, Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner. Finally, Ahluwalia, Chopova Lowena, Nensi Dojaka, S.S.Daley and Wales Bonner will compete for the BFC Foundation Award. Fifteen "leaders of change" will be revealed at the event as well. {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Saie

Saie launches The Every Body campaign to support abortion and reproductive rights

Saie has joined together over 35 beauty and wellness brands including Nécessaire, Herbivore, Glow Recipe and more to raise awareness and funds for reproductive rights. The participating brands repackaged a best-selling products in a limited-edition green carton (inspired by the green bandanas and smoke seen at abortion-rights demonstrations). One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to SisterSong, an organization committed to protecting those most impacted by anti-abortion legislation. {Fashionista inbox}

