Must Read: Inside the Life of Sarah Staudinger, Do Fashion Brands Belong on BeReal?

Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Inside the life of Staud founder, Sarah Staudinger

Jessica Testa of The New York Times profiles the contemporary brand founder, seeking to understand the allure behind her and the life she leads. With a glimpse into her "Clueless"-like childhood and her marriage to Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, her luxurious yet tastefully classy persona begins to add up. With a roster full of celebrity and mega-powerful friends, Testa wonders, is Sarah Staudinger the new queen of Los Angeles? {The New York Times}

Do fashion brands belong on BeReal?

Though some brands such as E.l.f. Cosmetics have embraced the newly popular social media platform — exclusive drops and giving inside looks at the life of an E.l.f. employee — "being real" is not that easy for big brands. Oluwafemi Okusanya, founder of Fourth Frame Studios, which produces content for brands, says, "A brand who has to go through legal, and go through brand messaging and the brand team and development and all these things — for them to be so instantaneous, it's very difficult." {Business of Fashion}

Internet thin culture is back

For The Cut, Michelle Santiago Cortés cites Kim Kardashian's post-BBL era as evidence of the comeback of a cultural obsession with thinness. Cortés also notes the significant amount of body checking on TikTok, where people post videos of themselves examining their figures. Many of these body-checking videos are subtle and hidden within try-on videos and outfit checks, as well as woven into daily routine videos, where diets play a large role. Trigger warning: disordered eating. {The Cut}

What happened to the beauty industry addressing systemic racism?

For Hypebae, Stixx Matthews asks: Why have the brands that pledged to "listen" and "learn" in the wake of 2020 suddenly stopped caring about their contribution to racism in the beauty industry? Matthews discusses the discrimination in PR packages, and the rooted bias the industry has yet to unpack. {Hypebae}

