Stella McCartney Goes Technicolor for Spring 2023

The set for Stella McCartney's Spring 2023 runway show, staged in the plaza outside of the Centre Pompidou in Paris, gave us a clue as to where the collection was going.

Three thick lines — one yellow, one red and one blue — interlocked around rows of seats, mimicking the renowned museum's famous exterior, designed by Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers. Models came in and out of the revolving doors of the Pompidou, making their way through the audience by following a specific color path before converging in front of the photo pit, where all three lanes met, in groups of threes. And though the collection does lean on the blacks, whites and beiges that allow for pieces to transcend seasonality, Spring 2023 welcomes an optimistic splash of color with a palette that includes "limoncello" yellow, bubblegum pink, dusty blue, bright orange and mint green.

"The collection reaffirms the Stella DNA and codes," the brand writes in the show notes. "Minimal and sensual, it emphasizes silhouette and wardrobe. Light pieces cut from soft fabrics clash the casual with the formal." Spring 2023 is made using 87% "conscious" materials, according to a press release, and features "the luxury industry's first-ever garment made from regenerative cotton, a T-shirt."

As the backdrop suggests, art was a big inspiration for McCartney this season, specifically Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara. His slogan, "Change the history," was featured on the invitation for the show, and reappears in the collection — as do some of his illustrations, across ready-to-wear and accessories. The brand announced a Yoshitomo Nara x Stella McCartney capsule will be released in December.

See the full Stella McCartney Spring 2023 collection in the gallery below.

58 Gallery 58 Images

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.