Great Outfits in Fashion History: Taylor Swift's Enchanting Princess Gown

Photo: Scott Gries/Getty Images

If there's one thing Taylor Swift is known for other than songwriting, it's her commitment to Easter eggs.

The music video for "Bejeweled" — centered around the Cinderella storyline we all know and love — sees Swift play the "house wench," Laura Dern the evil stepmother and Haim the evil stepsisters. Swift appears in a variety of fairytale-esque looks, including a full powdered wig and bustled dress; there are also many references to castles, dragons and magic. Though I was mesmerized by the new takes on princess dressing, I couldn't help but be taken back to the early days of Swift's career, when this aesthetic made an appearance at every corner.

While I was ultimately reminded of the imminent "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" release, I also thought about her appearance at the 2007 Country Music Awards, when the star — then donning long, golden curls — wore a stunning gown that would solidify her as America's sweetheart for years to come (and would arguably tease the aesthetics she later embodied throughout the "Fearless" and "Speak Now" eras.)

The bodice was a corset encrusted in glitter, with no blank space to be seen. At the waist, layers of shining taffeta fell to the ground creating a romantic silhouette.

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Though it's hard to imagine a time when Taylor Swift wasn't one of the biggest names in music, the night she wore this dress, she accepted the award for Best New Artist at the CMAs. In her acceptance speech, she said: "...the fans, you have changed my life...this is definitely the highlight of my senior year."

Explore the gallery below for corsets that embody the same "Enchanted" themes as Swift, in celebration of "Midnights" and in preparation for the next re-recording.

