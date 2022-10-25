The Laundry Detergent That Smells So Good, You Can Skip Wearing Fragrance

The Laundress Summer Fridays Laundry Detergent, $25, available here. Photo: Courtesy of The Laundress

Yes, I'm about to tell you about a $25 laundry detergent. (And yes, I realize how absurd that price tag sounds.) But hear me out: This is the most luxurious detergent you will ever use, and it smells so good you can basically skip wearing perfume — and considering the cost of most perfumes, The Laundress' Summer Fridays Laundry Detergent starts to seem like a total bargain.

First, a bit about the formula: For the uninitiated, The Laundress offers a range of luxury cleaning and laundry supplies specifically designed to protect garments. (The company was founded by former fashion industry professionals.) Just a little of the brand's highly concentrated formulas goes a long way — you just need a cap full or two for a whole load of laundry — and they don't include artificial colors or additives that can actually be damaging to fabrics, resulting in less wear, pilling or shrinkage than you might see with standard laundry soaps. They're also dermatologist-tested, rely on plant-derived ingredients and come housed in 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles.

The overall idea is to make mundane housework and chores a bit more pleasant, even enjoyable. That's certainly been the case for me with its Summer Fridays-scented detergent. The fragrance (which was crafted by a perfumer) is described by the brand as "a delicate, subtle blend of clean oakmoss, sweet water and jasmine with a warm base of ambergris that captures the luxuriously euphoric feel of its namesake."

I'm not typically a fan of jasmine, and I can't say I notice it much in this scent. What I do notice is that each time I wash my clothes in this laundry soap, they smell fresh, a little musky and just the tiniest bit floral, but subtly enough that my fiancé — who's ultra-sensitive to scents and never wears cologne — likes it, too. It's vaguely reminiscent of a more grounded, earthy take on Le Labo's Santal 33, but a little less... basic. I'm even starting to kind of look forward to doing laundry (granted, the privilege of my rare Manhattan in-unit washer/dryer doesn't hurt), and the mood-boosting impact of that really can't be overestimated.

