Must Read: Dior Is Collaborating With Thebe Magugu, Demand for Counterfeit Luxury Goods Is Rising

Thebe Magugu. Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images For AZ Factory

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Dior is collaborating with Thebe Magugu

The South African designer is collaborating with the French fashion house in aid of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, a charity that supports South African youth. The limited-edition capsule will be available to shop across Dior's flagship boutiques in Paris, New York and Los Angeles on Oct. 27. Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri said, "I thought it was natural to think of a project which also gave visibility to this young generation of designer[s]. It felt like a more meaningful way to envision our collaboration." {WWD}

The counterfeit luxury problem is getting worse

Websites like DHgate and AliExpress are making it easier and more accessible than ever to purchase counterfeit luxury items online. The growing interest in the items has resulted in the fake and pirated goods market tripling in value since 2013, reaching $3 trillion this year. The demand for these items is going up because of the ever-rising prices of real luxury. "There's such a gross, disproportionate equation between prices and aspirational desire," said Monika Arora, handbag connoisseur and author of the PurseBop blog. "That's the breaking point that brands need to be cognizant of, and I don't know if they are." {Business of Fashion}

The Yoox Secret Room private designer sale is coming to New York City

For the first time ever, Yoox will bring its biggest in-person sale to New York. The sale includes over 20,000 luxury-brand items spanning women's, men's and kids — discounted up to 90% off. You can schedule an appointment to shop from Oct. 19 through Oct. 30 here. {Fashionista inbox}

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.