Must Read: Victoria's Secret Continues Its Rebrand With New Campaign, TikTok to Launch Live Shopping in U.S.

Photo: Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Victoria's Secret continues its rebrand with a new campaign, starring Paloma Elsesser, Bella Hadid and more

The lingerie giant is launching a new campaign entitled "Undefinable," as part of its ongoing makeover to appear more inclusive, straying from its original Angels brand. The message? Beauty is undefinable. The campaign stars the likes of Paralympian Femita Ayanbeku, models Bella Hadid and Paloma Elsesser and more. "The cast featured in this campaign represents the multifaceted, honest and ever-evolving beauty of womanhood, a journey that is only each individual’s to choose," says Amy Hauk, chief executive officer of Victoria's Secret and Pink. {WWD}

TikTok is said to be launching live shopping in the U.S.

TikTok is reportedly in conversations with TalkShopLive to provide a system for live shopping features on the video-sharing app. The company has been testing the feature in the U.K. since last year, but projections from a July Financial Times report suggested that the project did not live up to the company's expectations. TikTok and TalkShopLive raised $6 million in a seed extension round last year for the project, but have yet to finalize any plans. {TechCrunch}

Ye, the artist previously known as Kanye West, sits down with "Vogue" before debuting YZY Season 9

For Vogue, Luke Leitch sat down with Ye to discuss his journey in fashion, which has all led up to Monday's YZY Season 9 runway show in Paris. The interview is a gold mine of the captivating and as Leitch puts it, "delicious" quotes with which artist has become synonymous with. Ye has presented 11 runway collections in his career, and has developed a clear idea of his role in fashion in the process. He also talks about his failed Gap collaboration, attributing its demise to Gap overcharging for the collection, among other details. To wrap it all up in a nice bow, North West, Ye's daughter, stands up mid-Ye-sentence, cueing that the interview is over. {Vogue}

California passes new law banning toxic "forever chemicals"

The new law will prohibit the manufacturing, sale or distribution of new fabric and garments that contain "forever chemicals," toxic chemicals that do not break down naturally and accumulate when absorbed in the human body. The chemicals, perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS), are commonly used to make clothing waterproof or stain-resistant. The ban will be put into effect in January 2025 and require brands to use "the least toxic alternative." {Business of Fashion}

Meet Mental, a new site focused on the intersection of beauty and mental health

The former editor-in-chief of Women's Health, Amy Keller Laird, has launched a new website called Mental, which hosts resources for all things at the intersection of beauty and mental health. "You've got lifestyle sites, you've got mental health sites, you've got lifestyle sites that might cover mental health. This is a site that starts at mental health and looks at all pieces of lifestyle through that lens," Keller Laird said. The founder also self-funded the site and will utilize affiliate links to monetize going forward. {Glossy}

Photo: Courtesy of Shopbop

Shopbop announces the launch of Shopbop Beauty

Online retailer Shopbop will now offer a beauty section on its site featuring a curated selection of brands like Joanna Vargas, Olaplex, Augustinus Bader and more. The launch is accompanied by a campaign that "celebrates individuality, inclusivity and self-expression," according to a statement from the brand. {Fashionista inbox}

