WACOAL HOSTS ITS FIRST POP-UP EVENT: FIT FOR THE CURE®, OCTOBER 8TH IN NYC

Wacoal, the nation’s leading designer intimate apparel brand, will be hosting its annual Fit for the Cure® event series at retailers nationwide in partnership with Susan G. Komen® ahead of and throughout National Breast Cancer Awareness Month to support the fight against breast cancer. To date Wacoal has donated $6 million through Fit for the Cure® and other initiatives support Komen’s direct patient support services, including its free Breast Care Helpline and financial assistance program. This October, the brand is set to hit One Million Fittings.



On October 8th, Wacoal is hosting a mobile Pop-Up in NYC to kick-off Breast Cancer Awareness month!



See FFTC Pop-Up Details below:

● Where: West Broadway & Prince St. in SoHo

● When: October 8th (11 AM - 5 PM)

● The event is open to the public

● Attendees can spin the wheel to win brand-themed prizes and a chance to win mystery gifts!

● Themed treats & snacks!

● Post on Instagram at the Pop-Up using the hashtag #WacoalFitForTheCure and tagging @wacoalamerica will donate $5 towards Breast Cancer Awareness.