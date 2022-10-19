The Top Bridal Trends for Fall 2023 Include Y2K References and Full Editorial Looks

Well, thank you to the Great Wedding Boom of 2022, because the super-sized nuptials — and overwhelming excitement to celebrate with much-missed family and friends — have opened up a wealth of opportunity for fashion in the Fall 2023 bridal collections, which were unveiled in New York last week.

At next autumn's nuptials, couples can be more self-expressive and true-to-themselves than ever, as bridal designers push themselves out of time-honored boundaries to introduce new and surprising elements, from innovative materials and textures to futuristic updates on centuries-old silhouettes.

Of course, blooming florals, layers upon layers of pastry-like ruffles, luxurious lace and complex corsetry are wedding canon at this point — but there's something for all tastes, moods and occasions among the just-released bridal lines. Ahead, click through galleries showcasing the top 11 wedding fashion trends of the season.

Costume Drama Drop-Waists

Designers updated last season's drop-waist trend by jumping into the past — with a cutting-edge vision.

Honor NYC's Giovanna Randall designed a delicate lace bustier with a subtle peplum-like flare at the hip, which creates a subtle, 17th-century pannier-like silhouette under the dreamy layers of silk organza, pleated point d'esprit, tulle and original floral prints. In the case of Meruert Tolegen's bridal edit, the buzzy young designer sculpted an ivory ankle-length dress out of a soft, structured mesh-like fabric, then applied hand-beading, embroidery and the prettiest ribbons to accent the curved-seam at the hip.

At Houghton, Katharine Polk's streamlined, off-the-shoulder, basque-waist gown illustrates a modern fairy tale; while a waistcoat-topped, ruffle-skirted gown took inspiration from Katharine Hepburn's iconic pantsuits and one of her on-screen gowns. (Houghton is Hepburn's middle name.) Meanwhile, Kim Kassas Couture built its Fall 2023 collection around the story of a corset-topped drop waist, inspired by Parisian fashion circa-1960.

Full Head-to-Toe — or Veil-to-Glove — Looks

Maybe it's the proliferation of the wedding fashion stylist, but bridal looks are going full editorial, with a profusion of veils, headpieces and gloves.

Mexico-based Nadia Manjarez translated stunning nature views into a Japanese tulle-draped corset gown with a coordinating floral-embroidered veil. British label Hermione de Paula paired an opulently-beaded strapless pink gown with a matching puffy headband, while Rixo visited the '60s with braided and floral ones accessorizing its just-launched Spring 2023 collection. A collaboration between Monvieve and Jean Paul Gaultier marries (sorry) the Italian headwear brand's bespoke fascinators and veils with gowns and suits from the French house.

Opera gloves reign supreme, with Galia Lahav's Old Hollywood-inspired illusion styles, Sandy Liang's playful pink ones, and the edgy black satin versions at Scorcesa and Sophie et Voilà. Francesca Miranda accessorized an elaborate tulle, brocade and French-lace gown with over-the-elbow gloves, while Los Angeles-based Odylyne the Ceremony showed whimsical short-cuff styles in lace embroidery.

New York-based Enaura created complete looks — from the hand-embroidered beaded dresses to the veils and the gloves — with intricate lace patterns or swirls of pearls almost floating on illusion fabric.

Legs for Days

It's all about the leg for fall weddings, from ballgowns to streamlined slips.

Eloquii's debut bridal collection gives a peek of leg in a range of styles, like a long-sleeve sequin gown and a Grecian-style draped dress (also revealing a crystal-embellished garter belt). On the breathtaking ballgown end of the spectrum, Andrew Kwon stuns with an asymmetrical corset-topped dress, featuring billowing layers of tulle and a leg reveal. The BHLDN x Cushnie capsule pulls double-duty with a side-slit and a front-slash on a one-shoulder column.

Game-Changing Wedding Shrugs

Looks like the Shrug Renaissance of 2022 is spilling over into wedding style for Fall 2023. The crossover makes total sense: It offers versatility for unpredictable climates and extra options for layering.

Bridal designers are getting creative (and fun) with it. There's Halfpenny London's modular, puff-shouldered bow-shrug, which couples with a sweeping cape worn with genius hidden straps for ease. Nadia Manjarrez did her own easy-to-wear oversize bow with a secret zip closure in a gorgeous floral fil coupé, as well as Pantora Bridal worn off-the-shoulder with a strapless mermaid gown. Colombia-based Francesca Miranda inventively designed a hybrid shrug-hood on a delicate floral-embroidered gown in her exuberant ode to art and love.

Over in East London, The Own Studio's collection includes a cut-out décolletage with a long-sleeve mock-neck shrug atop a strapless drop-waist ballgown. Meanwhile, Sooyeon Rim's Besa and Sareh Nouri both went regal with sumptuously embellished and embroidered shrug-capes with flowing trains.

Edgy and Unexpected Textures

The term "non-traditional bride" came up quite often during the season, but a handful of designers really took the concept to heart by incorporating avant-garde textiles and materials.

For her debut bridal collection, Sally Lapointe introduced a versatile faux-leather bandeau top. Houghton pushes the envelope with expertly-draped latex used in a gleaming corset dress, a turtleneck skirt set and a trench coat. Nadia Manjarrez experimented with silk for an iridescent, rice paper-esque texture that creates magical, almost-undulating waves. Similarly, Meruert Tolegen inventively mixed wool, silk and cotton blends to concoct mesmerizing mesh and gauze-like fabrics for structured dresses and embellished jackets. For depth and movement, Naeem Khan wove together swinging tassels and luxe embellishments from materials also used in duct tape.

Party-Ready Feathers

Feeling extra festive and Old Hollywood glam, feathers help bring the party to the wedding — and the wedding outfit.

Lapointe's take on bridal sees a tunic, sheer trousers and even a veil covered with flutter, while Rixo, Gala by Galia Lahav, Milla Nova and The Own Studio added flirty feathered panels to bodices. Feathers also adorn an Eloquii strapless crop top and a Kelly Faetanini high-low skirt from her Carrie Bradshaw-referential collection.

The Gothic Bride

"Black wedding dress" hit the same level of searches as "white wedding dress" in 2021, according to Google. The trend isn't slowing down for 2023: Many designers have at least one all-black look in their fall offerings, like Sophie et Voilà's commanding robe and Houghton's '80s cut-out dress. But chic black accents also infuse a gothic, romantic feel to soft ivory or floral ensembles, like a crisp ribbon at the waistline at Scorcesa and delicate trims on bodices at Honor NYC.

Megawatt Sparkle

Designers took the expected sequins and beading to a spectacularly dazzling — and even esoteric — stage in the newest bridal collections

Envisioning the swirling fog rising above the glorious Mendocino and Hawaii landscapes, Amsale's Michael Cho dreamt up a gown of bias-cut gray organza strips, dotted with ravishing clear crystals, moonstone and crystal bicone beads. Andrew Kwon reinterpreted his NYFW eveningwear debut for walking down the aisle, with elaborate lace-work encrusted with silver crystal on a ballgown — meant to evoke childhood memories of wondrously gazing at the Los Angeles nightscape from his first plane ride.

Viktor & Rolf Mariage presented grand crystal work on a clean A-line gown, while all-over sequin mix-and-match sets sparkle at Lapointe, The Own Studio, Eloquii and many more.

The Y2K Redux

The now-ubiquitous early-aughts aesthetic extends into bridal — and with a cheeky kick, if not literally.

There are low-slung waistlines at Houghton and Lapointe. The square neckline refreshes a variety of silhouettes, like an A-line jacquard gown from Mark Ingram Atelier to a bishop sleeve dress at Jenny Yoo. Cut-out detailing and strappy apron and halter tops revealing open backs aren't going anywhere, either.

Celebrity-Inspired Wedding Turtlenecks

Speaking of Y2K wedding fashion, h/t to Justin Alexander for pointing out that Paris Hilton's mock-neck lace wedding gown by Oscar de la Renta may have sparked a renewed interest in the demure silhouette. In his own collection, the designer — who custom designed his now-spouse's wedding wardrobe — introduced a leaf embroidery and a split-neck style. The mock-neck also appears as a motif in Reem Acra's lace and floral-embroidery-filled "Sweet Dreems" (aw, cute) collection, while Besa, Houghton and Andrew Kwon played with it in a more minimalist and streamlined fashion. As Hilton once famously said: "That's hot."

Separates to Keep Forever

With the rise of multi-day celebrations that require a series of wedding 'fits, separates are understandably in high demand. But brands are also designing with the intention of clients extending the life of these special pieces and incorporating them into their everyday wardrobes.

At Scorcesa, Charles Dieujuste combined happy memories of his childhood in Haiti and his bustling New York City life for a playfully romantic and timeless collection, featuring his signature wide-leg trousers and an elegant cut-out bustier top. Argentina-based Paula Selby Avellaneda's House of Matching Colours offers endless restyling possibilities with adorable sets. Germany's Kaviar Gauche, by Alexandra Roehler and Johanna Kühl, presented the chicest of pantsuits: a sequin-encrusted flared trouser set and a cropped blazer with a peplum cami ensemble. Plus, you'd definitely wear the cropped faux fur jackets from BHLDN x Cushnie and Eloquii again and again.

