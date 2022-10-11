What the Buyers Are Buying From the Spring 2023 Runways

There are many different ways to measure a runway show's success after the fact. Did it generate a lot of press and social media attention? Did editors, critics and hf Twitter receive and/or cover it positively? Does the designer feel they got their ideas across effectively? And finally, do people actually want to buy the collection?

To answer that last question, each season we ask head buyers at the top designer womenswear retailers which collections — from all four legs of fashion month — they believe will resonate with their customers. Which pieces are they excited to stock and betting will be must-haves for Spring 2023?

According to fashion directors at Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, Ssense and more, it's going to be all about relaxed tailoring, event dresses that are versatile and easy to wear, bomber jackets and eye-catching accents like metallic fabric, crystal embellishment, neon hues and fringe — used sparingly, of course. Brand-wise, Prada's a favorite, as always, as is Bottega Veneta, confirming that Mathieu Blazy is still very much on the right track in terms of steering the brand into even more of a commercial success. Buyers shout out several younger brands as well, like London's buzzy Nensi Dojaka and S.S. Daley, plus New York's Sandy Liang and Ashlyn.

See what all the buyers are buying in the galleries below.

Rickie De Sole, Women's Designer Fashion and Editorial Director, Nordstrom

Jodi Kahn, VP of Luxury Fashion, Neiman Marcus

Roopal Patel, SVP Fashion Director, Saks

Libby Page, Market Director, Net-a-Porter

Liane Wiggins, Head of Womenswear, MatchesFashion

Brigitte Chartrand, VP of Womenswear Buying, Ssense

Caroline Maguire, Fashion Director, Shopbop

