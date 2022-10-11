Skip to main content
What the Buyers Are Buying From the Spring 2023 Runways

Here's what everyone from Nordstrom to Net-a-Porter will be stocking next season.

Photos: Imaxtree

There are many different ways to measure a runway show's success after the fact. Did it generate a lot of press and social media attention? Did editors, critics and hf Twitter receive and/or cover it positively? Does the designer feel they got their ideas across effectively? And finally, do people actually want to buy the collection?

To answer that last question, each season we ask head buyers at the top designer womenswear retailers which collections — from all four legs of fashion month — they believe will resonate with their customers.  Which pieces are they excited to stock and betting will be must-haves for Spring 2023

According to fashion directors at Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, Ssense and more, it's going to be all about relaxed tailoring, event dresses that are versatile and easy to wear, bomber jackets and eye-catching accents like metallic fabric, crystal embellishment, neon hues and fringe — used sparingly, of course. Brand-wise, Prada's a favorite, as always, as is Bottega Veneta, confirming that Mathieu Blazy is still very much on the right track in terms of steering the brand into even more of a commercial success. Buyers shout out several younger brands as well, like London's buzzy Nensi Dojaka and S.S. Daley, plus New York's Sandy Liang and Ashlyn.

See what all the buyers are buying in the galleries below.

Rickie De Sole, Women's Designer Fashion and Editorial Director, Nordstrom 

Valentino S23 045
Bottega Veneta S23 006
Van Noten S23 062
7
Gallery
7 Images

Jodi Kahn, VP of Luxury Fashion, Neiman Marcus

SCHIAPARELLI_RTWSS23_Look_23_Daniel_Roseberry
Gabriela Hearst S23 049
Khaite PO S23 030
7
Gallery
7 Images

Roopal Patel, SVP Fashion Director, Saks

Chanel S23 026
Khaite PO S23 036
Schouler PO S23 002
10
Gallery
10 Images

Libby Page, Market Director, Net-a-Porter

Versace S23 011
Tibi S23 001
Dojaka S23 011
3
Gallery
3 Images

Liane Wiggins, Head of Womenswear, MatchesFashion

16Arlington S23 025
SS Daley S23 003
S Rocha S23 003
5
Gallery
5 Images

Brigitte Chartrand, VP of Womenswear Buying, Ssense

Miu Miu S23 005
KNWLS S23 019
Prada S23 015
9
Gallery
9 Images

Caroline Maguire, Fashion Director, Shopbop

proenza Schouler spring 2023 039
sandy-liang-spring-2023-20
Coperni spring 2023 018
6
Gallery
6 Images

