These Y2K-Inspired Airpod Max Covers Are for All the Chunky Headphone Enthusiasts Out There

Wildflower's Carlson sisters dreamt up these headphone covers in three new colorways — plus matching phone cases, blingy charms and more.

Wildflower Cases Airpod Max Cover, $25, available here

Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all.

As a self-proclaimed chunky headphone enthusiast, I like to believe that I was ahead of that trend, long before it was spotted on just about every "It" girl and celebrity, ever.

In the past year, "techcessories" have hit peak popularity on Tiktok and in street style. Apple's Airpod Pro Maxes and their sleek metallic colorways are a new favorite; and earlier this month, Wildflower Cases introduced a new way for customers to dress them up with protective-yet-stylish covers – and let's just say, I'm utterly obsessed.

The Instagram-favorite brand has cases in three styles: Aura, Slay and Pink Posie Rosie. There are also matching phone accessories and cases for Airpod Pro earbuds, plus an array of noughties-inspired charms. Soon after I began stalking the site and praying to the PR heavens, I was gifted a set of my own.

Photo: Courtesy of Wildflower Cases

Right off the bat, I was surprised at how lightweight these covers are and how easy they were to pop onto my Maxes. I also really love how they add a bit of flair to them, too, since the Aura pattern comes with tints of bright hues like pink, blue and green, complementing my green headphones.

Aside from aesthetics, I also appreciate how the Wildflower covers protect my headphones from scratches — something I always worried about, especially when commuting on New York's packed trains. Though I could've decorated them with giant stickers like some of my favorite style stars, I didn't want to mess up their sleek appearance. (Also, it's so pressuring to have my sticker choices judged by strangers in public!)

I'm surprised that almost two years into the release of Apple's coveted Airpod Maxes, no one has really made cute headphone covers like this until now (or I just haven't seen them around, at least). Similar to my growing phone case collection, I'll definitely be purchasing more of these covers. And now that the holiday season is right around the corner, they're on my gift-shopping list as well. The Carlson sisters have done it again.

Wildflower Cases Airpod Max Cover, $25, available here.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Please note: This product was gifted. Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way do either affect our editorial decision-making.