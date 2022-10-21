WWAKE Is Hiring A Fine Jewelry Specialist In Brooklyn, NY

WWAKE is an award-winning fine jewelry brand based in Brooklyn, New York. Founded in 2013, our unique brand experience is rooted in transparent sourcing, communication, and local manufacturing. We believe our jewelry is the connection between you, the earth, and every hand.



We’re seeking a Fine Jewelry Specialist responsible for creating an emotional connection between our customers and the brand. They guide our clients through the fundamentals of fine jewelry to empower them to build a personalized jewelry wardrobe as unique as they are. In addition, they provide enthusiastic support for our brand and commit to driving a high volume of personal sales while delivering outstanding customer service while supporting fellow team members across all departments.



This position is held accountable for maintaining up-to-date knowledge of WWAKE products, omnichannel sales techniques, and diamond knowledge. This is a full-time position.



Responsibilities will include:



Sales:

● Maintain a positive and warm shopping experience for our clients by providing exceptional customer service and maintaining the highest degree of courtesy and professionalism.

● Address follow-up on inquiries with a sense of urgency across communication channels, including finding and proposing solutions as they arise

● Deliver a 360 client experience, introducing multiple product categories and services to maximize sales through client relationships

● Demonstrates mastery of products and stones (diamonds, colored stones)

● Master POS and sales administration tools, including light data entry business, need to process client sales and repairs, prepare the showroom for appointments

● Partner and communicate with the Production Team on all orders and repairs to ensure timely delivery

● Perform quality assurance checks for outgoing orders and repairs to ensure order accuracy, including shipping and troubleshooting of shipments with carriers

● Independently and proactively resolve client issues as they arise, partnering with management as needed

● Maintain proactive communication with all clients while pieces are in production



Clientele:

● Capture customer information through various channels and actively develop a clientele, constantly adding information to promote atelier relationships and opportunities further. Follow HQ guidelines and strategy for maintaining contact information

● Initiate outreach to clients regarding new products and events and follow up on essential milestones

● Cultivate and develop new client relationships through exceptional client care and brand CRM initiatives



Operational Support:

● Daily set-up and breakdown of the boutique for opening and closing

● Active participation in all merchandising, daily tasks and maintenance, and inventory activities including, but not limited to, case upkeep, back stock organization, product transfers, inventory counts, etc.

● Timely delivery of all sales reports, paperwork, receipts, invoices, etc.



Qualifications:

● Minimum two years of sales experience - jewelry experience is strongly preferred

● Ability to work in person at our Greenpoint studio

● Availability to work a variety of hours, which may include early mornings, evenings, weekends, or holidays

● Strong and goal-oriented sales skills - commission-based sales experience preferred

● GIA certifications preferred

● Team player who works amicably and effectively with dynamic staff members

● Exemplary verbal and written communication skills

● Highly organized with impeccable attention to detail

● Excellent time management skills and flexible to the needs of the business

● Enthusiasm for ongoing and continuing education in gemology

● Experience with Google Suite, WMS systems, and Shopify is a plus

● A love and appreciation for fine jewelry



Compensation:

● Base salary plus group commission

● Company health care

● 401k contribution



Our ideal candidate is available full-time and available for immediate hire. Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line "Fine Jewelry Specialist" to careers@wwake.com.