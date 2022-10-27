Must Read: What Yeezy Fans Are Doing With Their Shoes, Why Fast-Fashion Resale Still Isn't Sustainable

Photo: Valerie Macon/Getty Images

What Yeezy fans are doing with their shoe collections

For The New York Times, Madison Malone Kircher interviews several Kanye West fans (former and present), and asks what they plan to do with their collections of Yeezy footwear. Some fans, like Brianna Thomas, 22, stopped supporting West years ago after he declared "slavery was a choice" in 2018. By that point, she had collected many of his designs, so she had plenty to sell. She currently only has one pair of Yeezy 500s left in storage, which she also plans to sell. In the wake of West's antisemitic rants, other fans are pledging not to buy any more Yeezy or Kanye West-made products ever again. {The New York Times}

Why fast-fashion resale still isn't sustainable

Fast-fashion retailers like Zara, Pretty Little Thing and Shein have all announced new resale marketplaces for their customers to resell products from each respective brand. However, the motivations of these companies are not rooted in sustainability, but rather to take control of secondhand purchasing. "When you lead people to believe that a product can be recycled or have a second life — as is the case of these resale platforms — people end up consuming the primary good even more, because it is seen as a purchase with no consequences," says Maxine Bédat, author and the director of the nonprofit New Standard Institute. {Vogue Business}

Knwls taps Julia Fox to front new Fall campaign

Julia Fox is officially the face of the British fashion label's latest campaign. The star is seen through a futuristic lens, donning bleached hair and brows, wearing the brand's new-season lingerie and a furry shrug for contrasting texture. Cofounders Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault said Fox is "an icon of our time" who embodies the brand's values, which are "strong, unapologetic and authentic." {WWD}

Can a streetwear wizard revive J. Crew?

The reboot of J. Crew has been placed in the hands of the former design director at Supreme, Brendon Babenzien. Babenzien aims to make the brand cool, but not in the way you may think. "Everything is cool now, so nothing is cool," Mr. Babenzien said last month at the J. Crew headquarters. "What's more interesting to me is being comfortable being yourself." {The New York Times}

