Skip to main content

Must Read: What Yeezy Fans Are Doing With Their Shoes, Why Fast-Fashion Resale Still Isn't Sustainable

Plus, Julia Fox fronts the new Knwls campaign.
yeezy-shoes-resale-future

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

What Yeezy fans are doing with their shoe collections
For The New York Times, Madison Malone Kircher interviews several Kanye West fans (former and present), and asks what they plan to do with their collections of Yeezy footwear. Some fans, like Brianna Thomas, 22, stopped supporting West years ago after he declared "slavery was a choice" in 2018. By that point, she had collected many of his designs, so she had plenty to sell. She currently only has one pair of Yeezy 500s left in storage, which she also plans to sell. In the wake of West's antisemitic rants, other fans are pledging not to buy any more Yeezy or Kanye West-made products ever again. {The New York Times}

Why fast-fashion resale still isn't sustainable
Fast-fashion retailers like Zara, Pretty Little Thing and Shein have all announced new resale marketplaces for their customers to resell products from each respective brand. However, the motivations of these companies are not rooted in sustainability, but rather to take control of secondhand purchasing. "When you lead people to believe that a product can be recycled or have a second life — as is the case of these resale platforms — people end up consuming the primary good even more, because it is seen as a purchase with no consequences," says Maxine Bédat, author and the director of the nonprofit New Standard Institute. {Vogue Business}

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Knwls taps Julia Fox to front new Fall campaign
Julia Fox is officially the face of the British fashion label's latest campaign. The star is seen through a futuristic lens, donning bleached hair and brows, wearing the brand's new-season lingerie and a furry shrug for contrasting texture. Cofounders Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault said Fox is "an icon of our time" who embodies the brand's values, which are "strong, unapologetic and authentic." {WWD}

Can a streetwear wizard revive J. Crew?
The reboot of J. Crew has been placed in the hands of the former design director at Supreme, Brendon Babenzien. Babenzien aims to make the brand cool, but not in the way you may think. "Everything is cool now, so nothing is cool," Mr. Babenzien said last month at the J. Crew headquarters. "What's more interesting to me is being comfortable being yourself." {The New York Times}

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

victorias-secret-undefined-campaign-feat-bella-hadid
News

Must Read: Victoria's Secret Continues Its Rebrand With New Campaign, TikTok to Launch Live Shopping in U.S.

Plus, Ye, the artist previously known as Kanye West, sits down with "Vogue" to discuss his career in fashion.

By Brooke Frischer
meghan-markle-effect
News

Must Read: The Meghan Markle Effect Is Bigger Than Ever, Will Yeezy Suffer After Kanye West's Twitter Tear?

Plus, Estée Lauder expands paid parental leave to 20 weeks and adds other family benefits.

By Dara Prant
paris fashion week street style
News

Must Read: What Fashion Should Know About Gen Z, Inside LoveShackFancy's 'Pretty, Skinny, Rich-Girl Dreamworld'

Plus, The RealReal partners with 11 Honoré on size-inclusive resale.

By Brooke Frischer
boohoo-kourtney-kardashian-barker-campaign
News

Must Read: Kourtney Kardashian and Boohoo Debut 'Sustainable' Collection, Jennifer Lawrence Covers 'Vogue'

Plus, Kim Kardashian bares all for "Interview."

By Brooke Frischer