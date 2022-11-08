The 2022 CFDA Fashion Award Winners Are...
On Monday evening, the CFDA gathered a very powerful assortment of designers, models, celebrities and industry insiders at Casa Cipriani in downtown New York City for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards. The hilarious Natasha Lyonne hosted the ceremony, which was presented in partnership with Amazon Fashion, while Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough served as co-hosts. In addition to honoring 2022's biggest achievements in American fashion, this year's event also celebrated the CFDA's 60th anniversary.
An illustrious group of presenters including Cher, Christina Ricci, Anna Wintour, Keke Palmer, Kerry Washington, Bradley Cooper and Joel Kim Booster took the stage to give out the below awards throughout the evening. While a few of the night's honorees had been revealed in advance, the winners for Womenswear Designer, Menswear Designer, Accessory Designer and Emerging Designer — each of which are voted on by members of the industry — were announced live at the event.
See all the winners below (and if you want to get analytical, see all the nominees here and see last year's winners here).
American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Catherine Holstein for Khaite
American Menswear Designer of the Year: Emily Bode Aujla for Bode
American Accessory Designer of the Year: Raul Lopez for Luar
American Emerging Designer of the Year: Elena Velez
Board of Trustee's Award: Virgil Aboh
Fashion Icon: Lenny Kravitz
Positive Social Influence Award: Slaysians from The House of Slay featuring Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung and Ezra William
Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert: Andrew Bolton
Amazon Innovation Award: Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede and Jens Grede of Skims
Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark of Chrome Hearts
Media Award in Honore of Eugenia Sheppard: Patti Wilson
Environmental Sustainability Award: The United Nations (to be accepted by Ms. Amina J. Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General)
Stylist Award: Law Roach
Special Anniversary Award: Jeffrey Banks
Homepage photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images