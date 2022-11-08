Skip to main content

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Award Winners Are...

The best fashion designers of the year have been chosen.
Christina Ricci and Womenswear Designer of the Year Catherine Holstein

Christina Ricci and Womenswear Designer of the Year Catherine Holstein

On Monday evening, the CFDA gathered a very powerful assortment of designers, models, celebrities and industry insiders at Casa Cipriani in downtown New York City for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards. The hilarious Natasha Lyonne hosted the ceremony, which was presented in partnership with Amazon Fashion, while Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough served as co-hosts. In addition to honoring 2022's biggest achievements in American fashion, this year's event also celebrated the CFDA's 60th anniversary.

Natasha Lyonne and Fashion Icon Lenny Kravitz

Natasha Lyonne and Fashion Icon Lenny Kravitz

An illustrious group of presenters including Cher, Christina Ricci, Anna Wintour, Keke Palmer, Kerry Washington, Bradley Cooper and Joel Kim Booster took the stage to give out the below awards throughout the evening. While a few of the night's honorees had been revealed in advance, the winners for Womenswear Designer, Menswear Designer, Accessory Designer and Emerging Designer — each of which are voted on by members of the industry — were announced live at the event.

See all the winners below (and if you want to get analytical, see all the nominees here and see last year's winners here).

Trevor Noah and Menswear Designer of the Year Emily Bode Aujla

Trevor Noah and Menswear Designer of the Year Emily Bode Aujla

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Catherine Holstein for Khaite

American Menswear Designer of the Year: Emily Bode Aujla for Bode

American Accessory Designer of the Year: Raul Lopez for Luar

American Emerging Designer of the Year: Elena Velez

Ezra J. William, Tina Leung, Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Eva Chen and Phillip Lim

Ezra J. William, Tina Leung, Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Eva Chen and Phillip Lim

Board of Trustee's Award: Virgil Aboh

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Fashion Icon: Lenny Kravitz

Positive Social Influence Award: Slaysians from The House of Slay featuring Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung and Ezra William

Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert: Andrew Bolton

Amazon Innovation Award: Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede and Jens Grede of Skims

Kim Kardashian, Jens Grede and Emma Grede

Kim Kardashian, Jens Grede and Emma Grede

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark of Chrome Hearts

Media Award in Honore of Eugenia Sheppard: Patti Wilson

Environmental Sustainability Award: The United Nations (to be accepted by Ms. Amina J. Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General)

Stylist Award: Law Roach

Kerry Washington and Stylist Award winner Law Roach

Kerry Washington and Stylist Award winner Law Roach

Special Anniversary Award: Jeffrey Banks

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Homepage photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Related Stories

cfda awards 2019 jennifer lopez crop
News

All the Winners From the 2019 CFDA Awards

The best designers of the year have been named.

By Fashionista
Brandon Maxwell CFDA Award 2019
News

Here Are the 2020 CFDA Award Nominees

The organization also confirmed that there will be no ceremony this year.

By Fashionista
hp-2019-cfda-awards-nominees-honorees
News

Here Are the 2019 CFDA Fashion Award Nominees and Honorees

The winners will be announced on June 3 and the ceremony will return to Brooklyn Museum.

By Maria Bobila
Ugg Telfar
News

2022 CFDA Award Nominees and Honorees Include Virgil Abloh, Telfar Clemens and Lenny Kravitz

This year's list includes names powering some of fashion's biggest recent phenomenons.

By Andrea Bossi