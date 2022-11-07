7115 by Szeki Is Hiring A Part-Time Sales Associate In New York, NY

Image courtesy of 7115 by Szeki

As a member of the Retail Team, your job will be to sell our seasonal and Signature collections at our New York retail locations on the Lower East Side and Williamsburg. You will be a primary storyteller of the 7115 brand story and collection. You will bring with you a passion for providing excellent customer service. Your day-to-day role will involve providing knowledgeable advice and information on the collection and brand, to new and existing customers alike.



7115 consists of a strong, talented, tight-knit team. It is vital that every team member who joins us has the ability to work within a small team.



We take pride in providing a nurturing environment for personal and professional development. We want to ensure that you have the tools and support to evolve as the company does too. As a member of our New York team, you will have the opportunity to participate in additional aspects including but not limited to e-commerce, wholesale operations, marketing, events, and more. This role is ideal for someone who is interested in all aspects of the retail and design industry and is looking to learn and grow within the job.



Primary Responsibilities:

● Standard opening and closing duties

● Meet (and exceed) daily sales goals

● Provide above and beyond, genuine experience for all customers, from greeting them, styling them, to educating them about who 7115 is

● Organize stock rooms and keep the floor tidy at all times

● Online order fulfillment

● In-store visual merchandising



Key Requirements:

● 2+ years apparel retail experience preferred

● Maintain polished appearance in line with 7115’s aesthetic at all times

● Excellent customer service skills; Enjoy educating new customers about the brand and creating lasting relationships with regular customers

● Strong work ethic

● Team player that takes initiative to make the workplace more efficient for everyone and works toward common goals

● Self-starter that is honest with a high level of integrity

● Bachelor’s degree or currently studying preferred

● Must have some weekend availability



Compensation:

● $16-20/hr starting rate based on experience



About our company

7115 by Szeki is a design studio founded in New York City and led by Szeki Chan. Established in 2008 with a focus on creating an artful and robust wardrobe. Every collection is designed with the intention to reimagine what a seamless dressing experience can be like for you.



We are deeply invested in the idea of owning less and loving what you have. This ethos is an integral part of our pursuit to produce all 7115 garments in small batches, allowing us to avoid excess and also ensure that each piece is expertly crafted and tailored to provide superb comfort and functionality that will serve our wearer for years to come.



7115 has 3 locations worldwide. There are two stores within New York: the original boutique on the Lower East Side, and a studio store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn—designed by Frama Studio. In 2019, we opened up our first international location in Copenhagen, Denmark.



About our values

Intentionality: We strongly believe in the importance of being present, purposeful and understanding the intention behind any task we do. Whether it be booking in stock, writing an email, or assisting a customer with their purchase, it is vital that we understand why we’re doing the task we’re doing. We are also a mission-focused organization which is why being intentional is something we value deeply. Not only will this result in achieving the task at hand with success, but it will also help foster a positive, motivating work environment for everyone on the team.



Accountability: The best way to learn is to do. And we totally get that mistakes can happen once in a while. After all, we’re only human! It’s important to us that we take responsibility for the mistakes that we make, so that we can learn from them and become stronger as a team.



Integrity: It is not uncommon for team members at 7115 to work on their own. That’s why being trustworthy is integral to us as a company. We ask that all our team members remain truthful, self-aware, dependable and always choose to do the right thing—no matter who is watching. We believe integrity provides a foundation for strong and healthy relationships to be built within the workplace.



Resourcefulness: We’re a small company who prides ourselves on being scrappy! We value team members who bring a can-do attitude with them to work everyday. There are always new and exciting opportunities arising at 7115 and remaining open-minded, eager to learn, and taking initiative is a recipe for success.



Honesty: While sales are incredibly important for any company, we also believe in providing our customers with the best and most honest service possible. We trust that by taking the time to understand a customer’s needs, we can provide honest advice on what pieces will truly serve them well for years to come. Ultimately, we want our customers to love the pieces that they go home with and never want them to make a misinformed purchase. This belief also extends to how we like to work as a team. Transparent and respectful communication is one of our core values and what we believe makes a nurturing and positive work environment.



Equal Opportunity Employer:

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.



To Apply:

Please send an email juliawang@7115nyc.com with the following:



● Your resume

● Your cover letter, outlining why you are interested in working at 7115 and why you would be a good fit for 7115

● Your availability



