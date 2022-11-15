AKI THE LABEL Is Seeking A Spring '23 Marketing Intern (Remote)

AKI THE LABEL is a luxury streetwear brand, steeped in community immersion and social responsibility. Our brand is always looking for the next best idea and the next great city or region to represent all while designing apparel that celebrates casual luxury and style. We operate with a flat model where all ideas are welcomed and not dictated by hierarchy.



Position is for the Spring semester, from January - May 2023.



Send an email with your resume to hello@akithelabel.com for consideration.



Marketing Intern

AKI THE LABEL is looking for an ambitious Marketing Intern who is looking to join a fashion start-up and get in on the ground floor. The position will report directly to our CEO, and help to lead several marketing initiatives for the business, including, but not limited to:



● Driving the development of email and social media marketing campaigns to increase brand awareness, consideration, and conversion.

● Creating and posting all content on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube as well as interacting with our community as a representative of AKI THE LABEL

● Creating and optimizing ad campaigns on Facebook and Instagram.

● Researching and managing brand partnerships that will increase AKI THE LABEL’s brand awareness and reach.

● Partnering with the CEO on brand positioning and the monthly content calendar.



This position will require you to take on a leadership role at a small, fast-paced fashion brand. You must be excited about consumer growth and understand how to grow an online presence.



Required Qualifications:

● Social native. Experience building a social media presence on Facebook and Instagram.

● Clear communication skills. Open, honest, and clear communicator (written and verbal), willing to collaborate and receptive to feedback. Superior writing skills required.

● Excellent time management. Highly organized and dependable even while working across multiple priorities.

● Intellectual curiosity and drive. Excels in a fast-paced learning environment of a start-up. Interested in contributing innovative ideas and not afraid to experiment.



Compensation:

The internship is remote, and part-time (15-20 hrs. per week), and it is appropriate for a college or graduate student as well as someone who may be looking to gain a new skillset. It is unpaid, but you will be mentored by the CEO, given a written referral for future roles and, contingent on performance, will have opportunities to participate in trade shows, brand photo shoots, and pop-ups.



@aki_thelabel

