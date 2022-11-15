AKI THE LABEL Is Seeking A Spring '23 Sales And Operations Intern (Remote)

AKI THE LABEL is looking for an ambitious Sales and Operations Intern who is looking to join a fashion start-up and get in on the ground floor. The position will report directly to our CEO, and help to lead several sales and operations initiatives for the business, including, but not limited to:



● Driving the development and optimization of our customer email database

● Collating buyers lists and managing customer lists

● Creating a database of appropriate retailers in the US and internationally

● Initiating outreach to those retailers and setting up pitch calls

● Creating and optimizing pitch decks, line sheets, and look books

● Project management, as needed, for brand initiatives, such as trade show or photoshoot preparations

● Partnering with the CEO and Marketing Intern on brand positioning and the monthly content calendar to ensure alignment with Sales materials



This position will require you to take on a leadership role at a small, fast-paced fashion brand. You must be excited about consumer growth and have a knack for organization and operations.



Required Qualifications:

● Office Suite experience. Role requires interaction with contact databases in Excel and building presentations in PowerPoint, as needed

● Clear communication skills. Open, honest, and clear communicator (written and verbal), willing to collaborate and receptive to feedback.

● Excellent time management. Highly organized and dependable even while working across multiple priorities.

● Intellectual curiosity and drive. Excels in a fast-paced learning environment of a start-up. Interested in contributing innovative ideas and not afraid to experiment.



Compensation:

The internship is remote, and part-time (15-20 hrs. per week), and it is appropriate for a college or graduate student as well as someone who may be looking to gain a new skillset. It is unpaid, but you will be mentored by the CEO, given a written referral for future roles and, contingent on performance, will have opportunities to participate in trade shows, brand photo shoots, and pop-ups.



Position is for the Spring semester, from January - May 2023.



Send an email with your resume to hello@akithelabel.com for consideration.



@aki_thelabel