AKI THE LABEL Is Seeking A Spring '23 Art Design Intern (Remote)

AKI THE LABEL is a luxury streetwear brand, steeped in community immersion and social responsibility. Our brand is always looking for the next best idea and the next great city or region to represent all while designing apparel that celebrates casual luxury and style.
AKI THE LABEL is looking for an ambitious Art Design Intern who is looking to join a fashion start-up and get in on the ground floor. The position will report directly to our CEO, and help to develop art design for our streetwear apparel, including, but not limited to:

● Creating logos and artwork to for use in our current and future collections
● Researching design trends and artwork trends for presentation to the team
● Lead art design meetings monthly
● Coordinate with manufacturers to ensure design is realized, with the CEO’s guidance
● Coordinate with marketing to design and update lookbooks and linesheets
● Partnering with the CEO on design cues and idea generation monthly

This position will require you to take on a leadership role at a small, fast-paced fashion brand. You must be excited about consumer growth and enjoy producing and iterating on fashion art design.

Required Qualifications:
● Design experience. Both educational and real-world experience welcomed
● Adobe Experience. Role requires interaction with the Adobe Suite including InDesign, Illustrator, and Photoshop
● Clear communication skills. Open, honest, and clear communicator (written and verbal), willing to collaborate and receptive to feedback.
● Excellent time management. Highly organized and dependable even while working across multiple priorities.
● Intellectual curiosity and drive. Excels in a fast-paced learning environment of a start-up. Interested in contributing innovative ideas and not afraid to experiment.

Compensation:
The internship is remote, and part-time (15-20 hrs. per week), and it is appropriate for a college or graduate student as well as someone who may be looking to gain a new skillset. It is unpaid, but you will be mentored by the CEO, given a written referral for future roles and, contingent on performance, will have opportunities to participate in trade shows, brand photo shoots, and pop-ups. 

Position is for the Spring semester, from January - May 2023.

Send an email with your resume to hello@akithelabel.com for consideration. 

@aki_thelabel

