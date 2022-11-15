AKI THE LABEL Is Seeking A Spring '23 Art Design Intern (Remote)

AKI THE LABEL is looking for an ambitious Art Design Intern who is looking to join a fashion start-up and get in on the ground floor. The position will report directly to our CEO, and help to develop art design for our streetwear apparel, including, but not limited to:



● Creating logos and artwork to for use in our current and future collections

● Researching design trends and artwork trends for presentation to the team

● Lead art design meetings monthly

● Coordinate with manufacturers to ensure design is realized, with the CEO’s guidance

● Coordinate with marketing to design and update lookbooks and linesheets

● Partnering with the CEO on design cues and idea generation monthly



This position will require you to take on a leadership role at a small, fast-paced fashion brand. You must be excited about consumer growth and enjoy producing and iterating on fashion art design.



Required Qualifications:

● Design experience. Both educational and real-world experience welcomed

● Adobe Experience. Role requires interaction with the Adobe Suite including InDesign, Illustrator, and Photoshop

● Clear communication skills. Open, honest, and clear communicator (written and verbal), willing to collaborate and receptive to feedback.

● Excellent time management. Highly organized and dependable even while working across multiple priorities.

● Intellectual curiosity and drive. Excels in a fast-paced learning environment of a start-up. Interested in contributing innovative ideas and not afraid to experiment.



Compensation:

The internship is remote, and part-time (15-20 hrs. per week), and it is appropriate for a college or graduate student as well as someone who may be looking to gain a new skillset. It is unpaid, but you will be mentored by the CEO, given a written referral for future roles and, contingent on performance, will have opportunities to participate in trade shows, brand photo shoots, and pop-ups.



Position is for the Spring semester, from January - May 2023.



Send an email with your resume to hello@akithelabel.com for consideration.



@aki_thelabel