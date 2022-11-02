Must Read: Aurora James Is Releasing a Memoir, Taylor Russell Is Loewe's Newest Ambassador

Photo: Courtesy of Crown/Random House Publishing Group

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Aurora James is releasing a memoir

Founder and creative director of Brother Vellies Aurora James is releasing a memoir to come next May, titled "Wildflower." In the book published by Crown, James will write her story as one of struggle and perseverance, including an upbringing in Toronto and Jamaica marred by abuse, arrest and many other obstacles. James is also the founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge, a commitment for the biggest retailers to dedicate 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses. "It's a story that in so many ways is about all of us — and the pressures we feel to blossom even in the harshest conditions," James said of her memoir. {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: JuergenTeller/Courtesy of Loewe

Taylor Russell is Loewe's newest ambassador

Posing in a voluminous and bubble-hemmed sac, Loewe announced Canadian actor Taylor Russell is the brand's newest global ambassador. She also opened the brand's Spring 2023 show. Creative Director Jonathan Anderson said of meeting her, “I've never been so inspired by someone — it was the start of a very special friendship." Russell is starring with Timothée Chalamet in the upcoming film "Bones and All." {Fashionista inbox}

Natasha Lyonne is hosting the 2022 CFDA Awards

On Nov. 7, Emmy-winning actor Natasha Lyonne is hosting the 2022 CFDA Awards, held in partnership with Amazon Fashion. CFDA CEO Steven Kolb said Lyonne's wit and "irreverent style" are just a couple reasons the organization is pleased to have her host. "In addition to being a greatly gifted actor, writer, producer, and director, Natasha is a native New Yorker who plays a pivotal role in the culture of New York and its artistry," Kolb said. In addition to Lyonne, Bradley Cooper, Kerry Washington, Amy Schumer, Keke Palmer, Anna Wintour, Christina Ricci and Trevor Noah are among the evening's presenters. {Fashionista inbox}

Companies seem to be mishandling diversity leadership positions

The rush to create diversity positions on staff in the wake of George Floyd's murder and the 2020 "racial reckoning" seems to have moved too fast for leaders to know what to do. WWD writes, "While some appointed to the role have toiled to make change at organizations that are truly making space for it, others have already exited the roles they entered since late 2020 when most of these opportunities manifested." Diversity, equity and inclusion leaders left their 2020-made roles across companies like Gucci. There's a solution, but not without consistent C-suite commitment. {WWD}

Ralph Lauren collaborates with hit-game Fortnite

Joining forces with Fortnite, Ralph Lauren redesigned its logo for the first time in its 55-year history to officiate its collaboration with the popular game, Ralph Lauren is making exclusive digital apparel and accessories launching in the Fortnite Shop along with a complementary collection available in retail shops. This collaboration marks yet another bridge between digital and physical products, edging us closer and closer towards life enmeshed in the metaverse. {Fashionista inbox}

Homepage Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

