23 Perfectly Curated Beauty Gift Sets to Give This Year
We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we’ve compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.
The beauty gift set is a classic holiday season staple for a reason: People simply love them. Few things are quite as satisfying as unboxing an expertly curated, perfectly packaged bundle of items that coordinate and compliment one another just so. On the gift-giver side of the equation, sets are ideal because they take the guesswork out of pairing products, come already packaged in cute, giftable bundles and are perceived as robust and generous — even if they're secretly deeply discounted when compared with the products' individual retail value.
This year's gift set offering is particularly impressive. Brands came through with skin-care, fragrance, makeup and hair kits, value samplers and bundles that should cover just about anyone on your holiday list. Retailers like Ssense and Thirteen Lune put together multi-brand lineups of their favorite products that are especially appealing, and one beauty brand even teamed up with a wine company to offer a skin-care-and-wine bundle. (To quote Ina Garten, how bad can that be?)
In the gallery below, see 23 of the very best beauty gift sets to give (and receive) this year.
Recommended Articles
F. Miller Necessity Kit, $158, available here.
Ssense Exclusive Holiday Beauty Bag, $190, available here.
Isamaya The Industrial Collection Glass Skin Set, $130, available here.
Sisley Paris Black Rose Skin Infusion Set, $268, available here.
Wander Beauty Mini Double Date Lip + Cheek Set, $25, available here.
Chillhouse x Maie Chill Pack Wine & Skin Care Gift Set, $45, available here.
Ami Colé Limited Edition Lip Treatment Oil Trio, $60, available here.
Henry Rose The Mini-Coffret Gift Set, $235, available here.
Tata Harper Brightening and Lifting Body Ritual Set, $275, available here.
Jones Road Sart-Up Kit, $68, available here.
Thirteen Lune The Ultimate Discovery Kit, $98, available here.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood Eau de Parfum Travel Set, $315, available here.
Briogeo Hydrate + Repair Mask Kit, $29, available here.
Tarte Shape Tape Best Sellers Set, $29, available here.
Forvr Mood Holiday Candle Advent, $75, available here.
Uoma Beauty Lip Kit in Send Me Nudes Vol. II, $40, available here.
Oribe Signature Experience Hair and Body Set, $185, available here.
R+Co Bleu Ultimate Shine Kit, $80, available here.
Westman Atelier The Petal Edition Lip and Complexion Holiday Gift Set, $134, available here.
Youthforia BYO Blush Trio, $80, available here.
Sienna Naturals Issa Rae's Wash Day Ritual Set, $98, available here.
Pear Nova Luxe Nail Care Set, $115, available here.
Auteur Definitive Discovery Set, $28, available here.
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.