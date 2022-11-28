23 Perfectly Curated Beauty Gift Sets to Give This Year

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we’ve compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

The beauty gift set is a classic holiday season staple for a reason: People simply love them. Few things are quite as satisfying as unboxing an expertly curated, perfectly packaged bundle of items that coordinate and compliment one another just so. On the gift-giver side of the equation, sets are ideal because they take the guesswork out of pairing products, come already packaged in cute, giftable bundles and are perceived as robust and generous — even if they're secretly deeply discounted when compared with the products' individual retail value.

This year's gift set offering is particularly impressive. Brands came through with skin-care, fragrance, makeup and hair kits, value samplers and bundles that should cover just about anyone on your holiday list. Retailers like Ssense and Thirteen Lune put together multi-brand lineups of their favorite products that are especially appealing, and one beauty brand even teamed up with a wine company to offer a skin-care-and-wine bundle. (To quote Ina Garten, how bad can that be?)

In the gallery below, see 23 of the very best beauty gift sets to give (and receive) this year.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.