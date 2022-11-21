24 Gift-Worthy Candles That Most Definitely Spark Joy

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we’ve compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

A candle may not immediately seem like the most creative holiday gift option — cue "Saturday Night Live"'s peach candle song (a tragically under-appreciated sketch). But just because something is a bit cliché doesn't mean it's not also a classic and a crowd pleaser. It's just about finding the right scent and vibe for the giftee.

Do your loved ones crave traditionally festive holiday scents — balsam firs! cloves! juniper berries! latkes! — this time of year? There's a candle (or 12) for that. Or perhaps they prefer something a little more off-kilter and unexpected: That's your opportunity to swoop in with a candle inspired by charred marshmallows, just-cut grass or a freshly popped can of tennis balls. If your goal is to show them just how well you know them, though, this is also your chance to wrap up a candle-ified version of their signature Glossier or Maison Francis Kurdjian perfume.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up 24 joy-sparking options that prove candles can make one hell of a holiday gift. And not one of them is peach scented, for the record.

